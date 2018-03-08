search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy, Bangladesh vs India: Unadkat removes Soumya Sarkar early

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 8, 2018, 6:04 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2018, 7:15 pm IST
Score, Bangladesh 27-1 from 4 overs: Liton Das 5*, Tamim Iqbal 7*; Jaydev Unadkat (1/18).
Colombo: Jaydev Unadkat removed Soumya Sarkar early as India got the breakthrough.

Bangladesh 20-1 from 2.4 overs

 

WICKET! Jaydev Unadkat gets the early breakthrough for India as he removes Soumya Sarkar.

Toss update

Rohit Sharma won the toss in their second Nidahas Trophy match against Bangladesh and elected to field.

While India are unchanged from their opening loss to Sri Lanka, the Bangla Tigers will rely on the services of Mahmudullah to lead the side after Shakib al Hasan was ruled out due to a finger injury.

Here's how the teams will lineup:

Preview:

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will look to bounce back in style when the Men in Blue take on Bangladesh in their second match of the 2018 Nidahas Trophy here on Thursday.

The Virat Kohli-less side lost their opening encounter to Sri Lanka by five wickets on Tuesday, despite a knock of 90 by opener Shikhar Dhawan, which led the visitors to 174.

Kusal Perera starred with the bat in the previous match for the hosts, and scored 66 runs in that match.

This is Bangladesh’s first match of the tournament, and they had beaten Sri Lanka Board President’s XI by 41 runs in a practice match earlier.

The key for India will be an opening partnership by Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

The stand-in skipper has had a poor run of form since his knock of 115 during an ODI against South Africa in Port Elizabeth.

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on DSport (English commentary) and DD National (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on the JioTV app.

What time is the match?

The match is scheduled to begin at 1900 hrs IST.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Hooda.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Imrul Kayes, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Abu Hider Rony, Liton Das, Mahmudullah(captain)

