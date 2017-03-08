Sports, Cricket

India vs Australia: Match referee Chris Broad in soup over comments on Smith DRS call

Published Mar 8, 2017, 1:20 am IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 9:00 am IST
As per the ICC rules, the match referee isn’t supposed to discuss any issue with the media without the official body’s consent.
Match referee for the second India versus Australia Test in Bengaluru, Chris Broad, allegedly told the Australian media after fourth day’s play that the only time umpires were aware of Australians looking up to the box during a review call was the Steve Smith incident, denying Virat Kohli’s statement that India had brought it to the umpires’ notice earlier itself. (Photo: BCCI)
Bengaluru: Steven Smith had a “brain fade” when seeking the dressing room’s consent for the DRS. But was it transgression on the part of match referee Chris Broad?

But Broad, allegedly told the Australian media after fourth day’s play that the only time umpires were aware of Australians looking up to the box during a review call was the Smith incident, denying  Virat Kohli’s statement that India had brought it to the umpires’ notice earlier itself.

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara had reportedly spotted the Aussie skipper looking towards the dressing room for help, something that they immediately pointed out to the umpires. (Photo: BCCI)

Virat Kohli slams Steve Smith in press conference over Australia’s sneaky DRS tactics

While Steve Smith dismissed the DRS controversy as a ‘brain fade’, Virat Kohli accused the Aussies of using questionable DRS tactics.
07 Mar 2017 4:42 PM
Virat Kohli immediately went over to protest, as Steve Smith turned towards the dressing room to ask help for a DRS referral. (Photo: BCCI)

Watch: Tempers fly between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith as DRS confusion prevails

Things got a little heated up when Umesh Yadav’s low delivery trapped Steve Smith lbw.
07 Mar 2017 2:59 PM
R Ashwin, who bagged his 25th five-wicket haul in his 47th Test, took 6 wickets for 41 runs to set up a thrilling Indian win the Bengaluru Test against the Steve Smith-led Australian side. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs Aus, 2nd Test: R Ashwin grabs 6 as hosts beat Aussies in B'luru

Australia, needing 188 for victory, were bowled out for just 112 as India won by 75 runs and levelled the 4-match series 1-1.
07 Mar 2017 5:04 PM

