India vs Australia: Match referee Chris Broad in soup over comments on Smith DRS call

Bengaluru: Steven Smith had a “brain fade” when seeking the dressing room’s consent for the DRS. But was it transgression on the part of match referee Chris Broad?

As per the ICC rules, the match referee isn’t supposed to discuss any issue with the media without the official body’s consent.

But Broad, allegedly told the Australian media after fourth day’s play that the only time umpires were aware of Australians looking up to the box during a review call was the Smith incident, denying Virat Kohli’s statement that India had brought it to the umpires’ notice earlier itself.