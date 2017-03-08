Sports, Cricket

No action against Virat Kohli, Steve Smith over DRS controversy: ICC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 8, 2017, 8:22 pm IST
Updated Mar 8, 2017, 8:42 pm IST
The ICC has confirmed that no charges have been laid against any player under the ICC Code of Conduct.
Virat Kohli had slammed Steve Smith and Co for seeking dressing room help while looking to opt for DRS in Bengaluru Test. (Photo: BCCI)
Dubai: The International Cricket Council has decided not to take any action against Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian skipper Steve Smith over the ongoing DRS controversy.

“The ICC has considered both incidents in the context of this match and concluded it will be taking no further action against either player,” ICC said in a statement.

The ICC has confirmed that no charges have been laid against any player under the ICC Code of Conduct following the second Test match between India and Australia in Bengaluru.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said: “We have just witnessed a magnificent game of Test cricket where players from both teams gave their all and emotions were running high during and after the match.

“We would encourage both teams to focus their energies on the third Test in Ranchi next week. Ahead of that, the match referee will bring both Captains together to remind them of their responsibilities to the game.”

Earlier, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had thrown its weight behind the Indian skipper in the wake of his comments on Steve Smith and Australian cricket team use of the review system.

BCCI, in its media release said, “BCCI stands by Indian Cricket Team and Captain Virat Kohli. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after due deliberation and seeing the video replays of the episode steadfastly stands with the Indian Cricket Team and its Captain Mr. Virat Kohli.”

“BCCI has requested the ICC to take cognizance of the fact that the Australian skipper Mr. Steve Smith in his press conference admitted to a ‘brain fade’ at that moment,” said BCCI.

Smith also received backing from Cricket Australia. The board CEO termed Kohli’s cheating allegations as “outrageous”.

