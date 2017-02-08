Sports, Cricket

India, England u-19 sides finish match with exciting draw as hosts clinch series 3-1

PTI
Published Feb 8, 2017, 7:39 pm IST
Updated Feb 8, 2017, 9:13 pm IST
India U-19 team clinched the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series 3-1 against their English counterparts.
The match between India and England u-19 sides ended in a dramatic draw, as Ishan Porel faltered at the last moment and was caught by Max Holden off Liam White. (Photo: PTI)
 The match between India and England u-19 sides ended in a dramatic draw, as Ishan Porel faltered at the last moment and was caught by Max Holden off Liam White. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The fifth ODI between India U-19 and their English counterparts ended in a spectacular tie after the hosts lost their final wicket on the last ball of the match at the Wankhede stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest 227, India needed one run off the last ball with just one wicket in hand but pacer Ishan Porel faltered at the last moment and was caught by Max Holden off Liam White as the match ended in a draw.

India U-19 team, however, clinched the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series 3-1.

It was a patient 65 (off 93 balls) by S Radhakrishnan and a quickfire 40 off 38 balls by Ayush Jamwal and Yash Thakur's 30 off 52 balls which brought the hosts near the target.

India colts had a poor start after pacer Jack Blatherwick picked up opener Priyam Garg (0) in the first over and then dismissed skipper Abhishek Sharma (4).

Other opener Manoj Karla (21) too fell cheaply and was caught by Tom Banton off pacer Arthur Godsal. Mayank Rawat (1) lasted for just 5 balls as he was caught by keeper Ollie Pope as India were left struggling at 54-4.

Then Radhakrishnan and keeper Het Patel steadied the innings and conjured a 47-run stand for the fifth wicket.

However, Patel (23) was stumped by Pope off Delray Rawlins, while Shiva Singh was dismissed at 13 with the team score reading 137-6.

Without a run being added to the team score, Radhakrishnan was then caught by Harry Brook off Rawlins.

Unlike the last game, it was an impressive show by English bowlers with Henry Brookes (3-30) emerging as the most successful one.

Earlier, put into bat, both the English openers Hary Brook (14) and Tom Banton (16) fell cheaply.

While Brook was caught behind by keeper Het Patel off pacer Ishan Porel, Banton was caught at first slip by S Radhakrishnan off pacer Yash Thakur.

Dangerman Delray Rawlins (17) also did not last long as the visitors were teetering at 64-3.

One down George Bartlett scored 47 (5 fours and 2 sixes), before being trapped in front of the wicket by left-arm spinner Shiva Singh.

In his first over, left-arm spinner Ayush Jamwal removed Max Holden (3) after he was brilliantly caught in the slips by Radhakrishnan as half of the English side went back to the pavilion with the team score of 121-5.

Wicket keeper Ollie Pope and Will Jacks then rallied the innings by sharing a 55-run stand in 66 balls. They hit the bad balls and rotated the strike taking England colts to 176.

As they were inching ahead, Jacks (28) threw his wicket after being stumped by Het off Mayank Rawat.

In the 41st over, Jamwal cleaned up Pope (47) with England now at 182-7. However, a 14-run last over helped the visitors reach 226/9. For the hosts, Jamwal was the most successful bowler with figures of 3-40.

Tags: india vs england, ishan porel, s radhakrishnan

Related Stories

The India U-19 team ahead of their match against England U-19. (Photo: BCCI)

Rahul Dravid-coached India U-19 team has no money for dinner

The Rahul Dravid-coached India U-19 team have not received their daily allowance leaving them short on funds for dinner.
08 Feb 2017 12:30 PM

Biju George appointed as fielding coach for India U-19 team

27 Dec 2013 12:50 AM

World Gallery

Scores of women took to the streets in Argentina in a bare-breasted demonstration of solidarity with women recently confronted by police for going topless on a South Atlantic beach.

In Argentina, women drop tops to protest topless ban
Former President Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, have spent some vacationing with Richard Branson since leaving the White House. (Photo: AP)

Obamas join Richard Branson for private island getaway
Travelers from the seven predominantly Muslim countries targeted by President Donald Trump enjoyed tearful reunions with loved ones in the US after a federal judge swept the ban aside.

Hugs and tears: Visa holders scramble to enter US after Trump’s ban reversed
For two days in a tiny Spanish village, the devil ceases to be enemy No. 1 for a few devout Catholics. Since medieval times, the 400 residents of Almonacid del Marquesado have celebrated the 'Endiablada' (Brotherhood of the Devils) festival each Feb. 2-3.

What the devil? Spaniards clang bells in religious festival
Indonesian and Filipino students have protested President Donald Trump's immigration policy outside the U.S. embassies in their capitals.

Thousands in Philippines, Indonesia protest against Trump’s ban
On the Yemanja Day celebrated on February 2 across Urugyuay, citizens participate in celebrations and worship the Goddess of the Sea. It is a are part of the Umbanda religion which is practiced in Uruguay and Brazil.

Candles, songs and faith: Uruguayans celebrate the Goddess of the Sea
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Daredevil who kissed snakes dies after being bitten by cobra in the act

He succumbed three days after he was admitted to a hospital (Photo: Facebook)
 

A man in China lives with 7 sex dolls, treats them as family members

Li Chen also makes music videos with them (Photo: YouTube)
 

Singles reveal their biggest turn offs while having sex

Men are three times more like to have one night stands than women to start a relationship. (Photo: AFP)
 

Disorder causing excess sexual desire makes people masturbate all day

They even masturbate in their sleep (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Don Bradman wouldn't have been as good today: Ex Aus pacer

A file photo of Sir Donald Bradman. (Photo: AFP)
 

Team India opts for innovative methods to prepare for Mitchell Starc, Australia

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ishant Sharma train in the nets during a practice session. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

India U-19 players got some priceless experience against England: Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid said that such close games will certainly help the young generation in Indian cricket. (Photo: PTI)

Kagiso Rabada, Niroshan Dickwella penalised for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

In addition to the fines, three demerit points have been added to both Niroshan Dickwella and Kagiso Rabada's disciplinary records. (Photo: AFP/ BCCI)

Blind Cricket World T20: India continue winning ways after thrashing Nepal

India registered their eighth victory in the tournament. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli bowls off-spin in nets, catches Cheteshwar Pujara off-guard

Virat Kohli does not always turn over his arm, but when he does, he has devastating effect. (Photo: AFP)

ICC Women’s WC qualifiers: India beat Thailand for second straight win

India play their next game against Ireland on Friday. (Photo: ICC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham