India, England u-19 sides finish match with exciting draw as hosts clinch series 3-1

The match between India and England u-19 sides ended in a dramatic draw, as Ishan Porel faltered at the last moment and was caught by Max Holden off Liam White. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The fifth ODI between India U-19 and their English counterparts ended in a spectacular tie after the hosts lost their final wicket on the last ball of the match at the Wankhede stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest 227, India needed one run off the last ball with just one wicket in hand but pacer Ishan Porel faltered at the last moment and was caught by Max Holden off Liam White as the match ended in a draw.

India U-19 team, however, clinched the five-match One-Day International (ODI) series 3-1.

It was a patient 65 (off 93 balls) by S Radhakrishnan and a quickfire 40 off 38 balls by Ayush Jamwal and Yash Thakur's 30 off 52 balls which brought the hosts near the target.

India colts had a poor start after pacer Jack Blatherwick picked up opener Priyam Garg (0) in the first over and then dismissed skipper Abhishek Sharma (4).

Other opener Manoj Karla (21) too fell cheaply and was caught by Tom Banton off pacer Arthur Godsal. Mayank Rawat (1) lasted for just 5 balls as he was caught by keeper Ollie Pope as India were left struggling at 54-4.

Then Radhakrishnan and keeper Het Patel steadied the innings and conjured a 47-run stand for the fifth wicket.

However, Patel (23) was stumped by Pope off Delray Rawlins, while Shiva Singh was dismissed at 13 with the team score reading 137-6.

Without a run being added to the team score, Radhakrishnan was then caught by Harry Brook off Rawlins.

Unlike the last game, it was an impressive show by English bowlers with Henry Brookes (3-30) emerging as the most successful one.

Earlier, put into bat, both the English openers Hary Brook (14) and Tom Banton (16) fell cheaply.

While Brook was caught behind by keeper Het Patel off pacer Ishan Porel, Banton was caught at first slip by S Radhakrishnan off pacer Yash Thakur.

Dangerman Delray Rawlins (17) also did not last long as the visitors were teetering at 64-3.

One down George Bartlett scored 47 (5 fours and 2 sixes), before being trapped in front of the wicket by left-arm spinner Shiva Singh.

In his first over, left-arm spinner Ayush Jamwal removed Max Holden (3) after he was brilliantly caught in the slips by Radhakrishnan as half of the English side went back to the pavilion with the team score of 121-5.

Wicket keeper Ollie Pope and Will Jacks then rallied the innings by sharing a 55-run stand in 66 balls. They hit the bad balls and rotated the strike taking England colts to 176.

As they were inching ahead, Jacks (28) threw his wicket after being stumped by Het off Mayank Rawat.

In the 41st over, Jamwal cleaned up Pope (47) with England now at 182-7. However, a 14-run last over helped the visitors reach 226/9. For the hosts, Jamwal was the most successful bowler with figures of 3-40.