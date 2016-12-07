SC allows BCCI to disburse 2.83 cr for England matches

Mumbai: The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, allowed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to disburse funds to the respective state associations for the last two matches of the five-Test series against England.

The apex court allowed BCCI to disburse a total of Rs 1.33 crore for the two Tests. The apex court has also allowed the disbursement of Rs 25 lakh each for India’s three ODIs and three T20Is against England, which are set to get underway on January 15.

Earlier on Wednesday, BCCI had moved the SC to allow them to disburse funds for the remaining two Tests in Mumbai and Chennai. The Indian cricket board are currently embroiled in a courtroom tussle with the Justice RM Lodha-led committee, which had recommended in one of its status reports that BCCI be barred from disbursing funds to the state associations.

India currently lead the five-Test series 2-0, after having won in Vizag and Mohali. England need to win both of the last two Tests in order to tie the series at 2-2. The hosts on the other hand, need just a draw in the Mumbai Test, in order to win the series.