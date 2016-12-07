Ind vs Eng: Manish replaces Rahane, Shardul called in as Shami’s backup

Rahane has suffered an avulsion fracture on his right index finger. (Photo: AFP/AP)

Mumbai: India received a minor setback ahead of the fourth Test against England in Mumbai. Middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the fourth and fifth Test against England.

The Indian vice-captain has been replaced by Karnataka batsman Manish Pandey.

Rahane has suffered an avulsion fracture on his right index finger.

Pacer Shardul Thakur has been called as a back up for Mohammed Shami. The bowler's participation in the Mumbai Test is under clouds due to an injury concern.

Talking about Shami’s injury ahead of the game, Kohli said: “We are going to take a call in the evening in terms of how he (Shami) is feeling his knee. After the Mohali Test, he felt a bit of soreness in his knee. We would need to take a collective call on that because he has had a history of knee surgeries.”