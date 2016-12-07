Sports, Cricket

BCCI moves SC to disburse Rs1.33 cr for England Tests

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 7, 2016, 11:20 am IST
Updated Dec 7, 2016, 11:33 am IST
BCCI have been barred from disbursing to its state units, except for cricket-related affairs.
The fourth Test between India and England is scheduled to get underway on Thursday, in Mumbai. (Photo: BCCI)
 The fourth Test between India and England is scheduled to get underway on Thursday, in Mumbai. (Photo: BCCI)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has moved the Supreme Court to allow them to disburse money for hosting India’s next two matches against England, in the ongoing five-game Test series.

The Indian cricket board has been hit hard in their ongoing case against the Justice RM Lodha-led panel, which has recommended in one of its status reports that the BCCI be barred from disbursing funds to state associations. According to the current status, the state units can only receive funds for cricket-related affairs.

However, the SC allowed BCCI to use their funds to hold the first three Tests against England.

Now, BCCI has moved the SC to disburse Rs 1.33 crore, in order to host the Mumbai and the Chennai Tests. The apex court is set to hear BCCI’s plea at 3pm on Wednesday.

India currently lead the five-Test series 2-0, after having won in Vizag and Mohali. England need to win both of the last two Tests in order to tie the series at 2-2. The hosts on the other hand, need just a draw in the Mumbai Test, in order to win the series.

Tags: bcci, supreme court (sc), rm lodha committee, india vs england
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

BCCI said no decision has yet been taken on the fifth and final Test between India and England, scheduled to be played in Chennai. (Photo: BCCI)

Following Jaya's demise, BCCI holds decision on India vs Eng Chennai Test

BCCI has condoled the death of Tamil Nadu’s former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.
06 Dec 2016 4:49 PM
BCCI president Anurag Thakur with Board members during the recent Special General Meeting held in New Delhi recently. (Photo: AP)

BCCI-Lodha hearing put off to Friday

The matter, which was listed for Monday, could not be taken up as Chief Justice T.S. Thakur, heading the bench concerned, did not hold the court.
06 Dec 2016 1:46 AM
Ajay Shirke emphasised on the fact that the BCCI is not going to extend support to associations that do not have their books in order. (Photo: PTI)

BCCI will not aid state associations with irregularities: Ajay Shirke

Ajay Shirke said that most associations have been cleared by the Deloitte report.
05 Dec 2016 2:05 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor promoted their film 'Befikre' in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Vaani stylishly promote Befikre in Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan launched Himesh Reshammiya's new album which also features a track sung by Iulia Vantur on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B, Iulia Vantur launch Himesh Reshammiya's new album
Several Bollywood celebrities were present at an kids' choice awards show on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Deepika, Varun, Alia, Tiger have fun at awards show
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday and several stars from the film industry made an appearance at the bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars look elegant as they arrive for Manish Malhotra's bash
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were snapped as they arrived to celebrate fashion designer Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday bash late Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come down to celebrate Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan hosted the Star Screen Awards and had the audience in splits with their hilarious antics. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Salman, Alia, Sushant and most of B'wood bedazzle at Star Screen Awards
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SRK starrer Raees' release date changed, to clash with Hrithik's Kaabil yet again!

Shah Rukh Khan in new Raees poster.
 

Beware! ‘One year free 4G data, voice calls from BSNL’ is a WhatsApp scam

The WhatsApp message reads that BSNL is now offering unlimited data and voice calls and in order to enrol yourself, you need to apply online and generate a bar code.
 

US: Mistakenly sold lottery ticket earns couple USD1 million

Castillo and his wife chose the $1 million prize instead of the option to receive $1,000 a week for life. (Representational Image)
 

Jayalalithaa was a fan of Tiger Pataudi, says Sharmila Tagore

A file photo of J. Jayalalithaa (left) and Sharmila Tagore.
 

Watch: Baba Ramdev sweeps Ranveer Singh off his feet, gives him a good spin

Screengrabs from the video.
 

After winning online poll, Modi shortlisted for Time's 'Person of the Year'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Chennai Test on track, says TNCA

Ajay Shirke BCCI secretary

Struggling Murali Vijay gets 'Jumbo' backing

Murali Vijay

Will speak to Anurag Thakur, Ajay Shirke on revocation: Sourav Ganguly

The Cricket Association of Bengal is set to send a formal letter to the BCCI regarding the current move. (Photo: PTI)

Following Jaya's demise, BCCI holds decision on India vs Eng Chennai Test

BCCI said no decision has yet been taken on the fifth and final Test between India and England, scheduled to be played in Chennai. (Photo: BCCI)

Virat Kohli is ubiquitous just as Sachin was: Mike Atherton

Virat Kohli
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham