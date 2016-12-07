BCCI moves SC to disburse Rs1.33 cr for England Tests

The fourth Test between India and England is scheduled to get underway on Thursday, in Mumbai. (Photo: BCCI)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has moved the Supreme Court to allow them to disburse money for hosting India’s next two matches against England, in the ongoing five-game Test series.

The Indian cricket board has been hit hard in their ongoing case against the Justice RM Lodha-led panel, which has recommended in one of its status reports that the BCCI be barred from disbursing funds to state associations. According to the current status, the state units can only receive funds for cricket-related affairs.

However, the SC allowed BCCI to use their funds to hold the first three Tests against England.

Now, BCCI has moved the SC to disburse Rs 1.33 crore, in order to host the Mumbai and the Chennai Tests. The apex court is set to hear BCCI’s plea at 3pm on Wednesday.

India currently lead the five-Test series 2-0, after having won in Vizag and Mohali. England need to win both of the last two Tests in order to tie the series at 2-2. The hosts on the other hand, need just a draw in the Mumbai Test, in order to win the series.