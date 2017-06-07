Sports, Cricket

10 players from Virat Kohli-led Team India against Anil Kumble’s extension as coach?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 7, 2017, 4:02 pm IST
Updated Jun 7, 2017, 4:06 pm IST
Anil Kumble’s one-year tenure as Team India head coach comes to an end at the conclusion of ICC Champions Trophy.
Virat Kohli, ahead of the India-Pakistan game in ICC Champions Trophy, had vehemently denied the reports of rift between him and Team India head coach Anil Kumble. (Photo: AP)
Mumbai: While Virat Kohli, ahead of the India-Pakistan game in ICC Champions Trophy, vehemently denied the reports of rift between him and Team India head coach Anil Kumble, it is now speculated that there are ten players from the current Indian team who are not in favour of Kumble getting an extension.

The former leg-spinner, who took over from Team India director Ravi Shastri as the head coach last year, has a commendable record, as the team has lost only one series under him across formats.

While it was expected that he would get an extension in the role, BCCI inviting application for the Head Coach position and the alleged differences of opinions with Kohli may have jeopardised Kumble’s future.

While the Cricket Advistory Committee comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman is reportedly trying to broker peace between Kohli’s Team India and Kumble, it is now learnt that there are as many as 10 cricketers from the current Indian squad, who are averse to Kumble continuing as India coach post ICC Champions Trophy in England.

An unnamed BCCI official told DNA that these players termed Kumble as "too bossy" and blamed him for "imposing strict standard of inhuman approach while tackling fatigue and injury". It is also reported that only one player has spoken in favour of Kumble.

"The difference between 2011 World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten and Kumble is that while the former was a friend, who used to keep conversations confidential, Kumble has a habit of giving his own example of strict discipline and then taking the conversation to others," is what was apparently told to the Indian cricket board by players.

One of the players, it is learnt, even claimed that he had to go under the knife due to Kumble's stubborn attitude.

Ganguly, former India captain and a member of CAC, who is given the responsibility to appoint team’s head coach, had reportedly spoken with the players.

"It has been conveyed to CAC that BCCI or Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators will have no role whatsoever in selection the appropriate person for coach's job," added the report.

Tags: anil kumble, virat kohli, team india, icc champions trophy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

10 players from Virat Kohli-led Team India against Anil Kumble's extension as coach?

