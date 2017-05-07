After weeks of uncertainty, Team India to take part in ICC Champions Trophy

India’s participation in the 8-nation tournament was in doubt, after the BCCI was out-voted in the ICC meet, earlier. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: After weeks of uncertainty, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided that the Indian cricket team will participate in the ICC Champions Trophy, set to be held in England, next month.

The BCCI selection committee will meet in New Delhi on May 8, to pick Team India’s squad for the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

“The BCCI SGM unanimously decided that the Indian cricket team will participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy,” BCCI confirmed in a press release, after the SGM. “The All-India Senior Selection Meeting will be held tomorrow, May 8, in New Delhi to pick the team.”

India’s participation in the 8-nation tournament was in doubt, after the BCCI was out-voted in the ICC meet earlier, with regards to the governance and finance structure of international cricket.

BCCI, which was in favour of the ‘big three’ – BCCI, England and Wales Cricket Board, and Cricket Australia – was the only board to vote for the former system.

The ICC meet also saw the BCCI lose out on a major portion of the revenue it earns from ICC, which stood at USD 579 million. However, the new resolution will see the Indian cricket board’s share cut to less than half, at USD 290 million.

While there was talk of BCCI pulling Team India out of the Champions Trophy as a mark of protest against the new resolution, Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) chief Vinod Rai sent an ultimatum, saying that the committee will not allow the Indian cricket board to take any decision that would harm the sport in the country.