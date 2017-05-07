Sports, Cricket

N Srinivasan joins BCCI SGM from London

PTI
Published May 7, 2017, 12:17 pm IST
Updated May 7, 2017, 12:17 pm IST
The old guard of BCCI is still showing defiance with N Srinivasan, 71, deemed disqualified as per the Lodha Committee Reforms.
According to reports, N Srinivasan has joined the BCCI SGM via Skype from London. (Photo: AFP)
 According to reports, N Srinivasan has joined the BCCI SGM via Skype from London. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Former BCCI president N Srinivasan is attending the board’s Special General Meeting from London via video conference, raising questions about the eligibility criteria as per the Lodha Committee diktat.

"Yes, Mr Srinivasan is attending the meeting via Skype from London. As per FAQs, there is no clarity if he is disqualified or not. The Supreme Court passed a judgement that he won't be allowed to attend the ICC meeting but it was never clarified whether he is ineligible to attend the SGM," a senior BCCI official said.

The old guard of BCCI is still showing defiance with Srinivasan, 71, deemed disqualified as per the Lodha Committee Reforms which call for an age cap of 70 years.

In fact Niranjan Shah, the 72-year old Saurashtra Cricket Association's former president, recently convened a meeting of the National Cricket Academy last week.

It will be interesting to see as to what will be the Committee of Administrators' (COA) stand after knowing about Srinivasan's attendance.

Tags: bcci, bcci sgm, n srinivasan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

N Srinivasan (Photo: PTI)

SC bars N Srinivasan from representing BCCI at ICC meets

Earlier this month, a BCCI special general meeting was adjourned due to the presence of some of the officials, including N Srinivasan.
17 Apr 2017 4:41 PM
PCB has complained that it suffered loses to the tune of USD 69,576,405 since Indian team missed the Novemver 2014 and December 2015 series. (Photo:

PCB seeks Rs 447 crore compensation from BCCI

PCB had informally informed BCCI during the ICC meet, that they intend to take legal proceedings against the Indian cricket board.
07 May 2017 11:04 AM

Entertainment Gallery

'Bhoomi,' Sanjay Dutt's grand comeback vehicle being helmed by Omung Kumar, has finally wrapped up.(Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata, Aditi and others celebrate the wrap of Bhoomi
Bollywood stars stepped for various personal and professional commitments and were snapped by the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Sonam, Sushant-Kriti, Malaika, other stars give paparazzi a busy day
Kangana Ranaut performed 'aarti' at the banks of River Ganga and took a dip in it to launch her film on the Rani of Jhansi, titled 'Manikarnika' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana Ranaut takes a dip in Ganga to launch film on Rani of Jhansi
Shraddha Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor displayed their vocal skills at a special Half Girlfriend concert held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Arjun show off their singing skills at Half Girlfriend concert
Shutterbugs had a busy day as they spotted Bollywood celebrities at various locations on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka-Virat step out for holiday, Salman, Deepika, Ranbir get clicked
Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor from the film 'Half Girlfriend' and Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra from the film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' promoted their respective films on separate episodes of the reality show 'Sa re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun-Shraddha, Ayushmann-Parineeti show great chemistry on reality show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman boards wrong US airline flight, travels over 4800 km in wrong direction

An airline representative said United is working with their team in Newark to prevent this from happening again. (Photo: AP)
 

Photos: After Austria, Salman Khan shoots for Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi

Salman Khan with Angad Bedi on the sets of the film. (Photo: instagram.com/ beingsalmankhan.official)
 

98 per cent of your passwords are vulnerable: Time to change some settings

(Representational image)
 

Now, a 'smart' bra to detect breast cancer

(Representational image)
 

Apple may take over Netflix, Tesla

(Representational image)
 

Apple, Xiaomi leading the wearable market: Survey

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

PCB seeks Rs 447 crore compensation from BCCI

PCB has complained that it suffered loses to the tune of USD 69,576,405 since Indian team missed the Novemver 2014 and December 2015 series. (Photo:

Virat Kohli’s RCB to play for pride

Stuart Binny (left) of RCB and Robin Uthappa of KKR during a training session on Saturday.(Photo: R. Samuel)

Jay Unadkat hattrick helps RPS beat SRH

Rising Pune Supergiant cricketers celebrate win over SRH during an IPL match in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Sachin Tendulkar conferred with Fellowship Award in UK

Sachin Tendulkar poses with his fellowship award during the Asian Awards in central London on Friday. (Photo: AFP)

Uncertainty prevails over India’s participation in Champions Trophy

N. Srinivasan
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham