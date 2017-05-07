N Srinivasan joins BCCI SGM from London

According to reports, N Srinivasan has joined the BCCI SGM via Skype from London. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Former BCCI president N Srinivasan is attending the board’s Special General Meeting from London via video conference, raising questions about the eligibility criteria as per the Lodha Committee diktat.

"Yes, Mr Srinivasan is attending the meeting via Skype from London. As per FAQs, there is no clarity if he is disqualified or not. The Supreme Court passed a judgement that he won't be allowed to attend the ICC meeting but it was never clarified whether he is ineligible to attend the SGM," a senior BCCI official said.

The old guard of BCCI is still showing defiance with Srinivasan, 71, deemed disqualified as per the Lodha Committee Reforms which call for an age cap of 70 years.

In fact Niranjan Shah, the 72-year old Saurashtra Cricket Association's former president, recently convened a meeting of the National Cricket Academy last week.

It will be interesting to see as to what will be the Committee of Administrators' (COA) stand after knowing about Srinivasan's attendance.