Sports, Cricket

Mohammed Shami's big flirt, will drag him to court, says wife Hasin Jahan

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 7, 2018, 5:22 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2018, 5:34 pm IST
Jahan had taken to her Facebook to share photos of Shami’s chats on Facebook messenger and WhatsApp.
 “I've done everything he wanted me to do. He has tortured me and hasn't treated me like his wife," said Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan. (Photo: Twitter)

Kolkata: The Mohammed Shami saga has taken yet another unsavoury turn after his wife Hasin Jahan has launched an attack on the cricketer after earlier claiming that he has multiple extra-marital affairs.

Read: Mohammed Shami in extra-marital affair? Wife Hasin Jahan posts WhatsApp-Facebook pics

 

Jahan had taken to her Facebook to share photos of Shami’s chats on Facebook messenger and WhatsApp. Some of the photos also included photos of women, with whom Shami apparently had relations.

Read: Mohammed Shami family tried to kill me, found contraceptives in car, says wife Hasin Jahan

She had also said that the cricketer beat her after arriving from India’s recent tour of South Africa. The wife of the 29-year-old cricketer also said that Shami’s brother and mother tortured her and tried to kill her.

“Whatever I have posted is just the tip of the iceberg. Shami’s acts are far more heinous. He has relationships with multiple women,” Jahan was quoted as saying by ABP News.

“Everyone in their family used to torture me. His mother and brother used to abuse me. The tortures continued till 2-3 am in the morning. They even wanted to kill me,” Jahan added.

Read: Mohammed Shami dismisses wife Hasin Jahan’s adultery charge as conspiracy

“Shami abused me and started beating me even after returning from South Africa. He has been doing this for quite some time now and now I have had enough. I tried to convince myself for the sake of my family and daughter but he kept on harassing me and when I found those obscene chats with multiple women, all hell broke. I cannot tolerate this anymore and I have decided to take legal actions with all the available evidence. Instead of accepting his own mistakes, he used to vent his anger on me and even threaten me, asking to keep mum for my own goodwill,” she said.

Jahan then went on to say that Shami is a “big flirt” and has not “treated me like his wife” before adding that she will not divorce him till her last breath.  

Read: Mohammed Shami is a shy person, wife Hasin Jahan’s accusations are false, says coach

“I've done everything he wanted me to do. He has tortured me and hasn't treated me like his wife. He's a big flirt. I'm not going to divorce him till my last breath. I've all the evidences and will soon drag him to the court,” Jahan told ANI in Kolkata.

Tags: mohammed shami, hasin jahan, team india
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


