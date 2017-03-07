 LIVE !  :  Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will have to continue their good work as India seek to secure a 250-run lead over Australia to keep alive the hopes of winning the Bengaluru Test. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Rahane brings up fifty
 
LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Rahane brings up fifty

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 7, 2017, 9:14 am IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 9:59 am IST
Score: India 232/4; Cheteshwar Pujara (87*), Ajinkya Rahane (51*).
India 232/4 from 81 overs:

Some close calls, a DRS review, extra spin and bounce and amidst all that Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have completed 100-run partnership as Indian lead moves to 145-run mark. Rahane meanwhile has brought up his fifty.

Bengaluru: Big lead; that’s what India seek as they resume play on Day 4 of the second Test against Australia at 213/4; 126 runs ahead of Australia’s first innings total; here on Tuesday. While Australia managed to score 276 runs in their first innings after bundling out India for 189, Indian batsmen have stood up and denied Australian a chance to dominate proceedings.

While Virat Kohli could not do much with the bat after given out following inconclusive evidence, KL Rahul (51), Cheteshwar Pujara (79*) and Ajinkya Rahane (40*) have restored India’s belief and fightback at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

However, the good work that India put in on third day must be continued if India want to seal a come-from-behind win in the second Test to level the four-match Test series. Hence, a lead of over 250 will be more than handy.

