LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Rahane brings up fifty

India 232/4 from 81 overs:
Some close calls, a DRS review, extra spin and bounce and amidst all that Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have completed 100-run partnership as Indian lead moves to 145-run mark. Rahane meanwhile has brought up his fifty.
Bengaluru: Big lead; that’s what India seek as they resume play on Day 4 of the second Test against Australia at 213/4; 126 runs ahead of Australia’s first innings total; here on Tuesday. While Australia managed to score 276 runs in their first innings after bundling out India for 189, Indian batsmen have stood up and denied Australian a chance to dominate proceedings.
While Virat Kohli could not do much with the bat after given out following inconclusive evidence, KL Rahul (51), Cheteshwar Pujara (79*) and Ajinkya Rahane (40*) have restored India’s belief and fightback at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
However, the good work that India put in on third day must be continued if India want to seal a come-from-behind win in the second Test to level the four-match Test series. Hence, a lead of over 250 will be more than handy.