Sports, Cricket

India vs Aus, 2nd Test: R Ashwin grabs 6 as hosts beat Aussies in B'luru

AFP
Published Mar 7, 2017, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 7:52 pm IST
Australia, needing 188 for victory, were bowled out for just 112 as India won by 75 runs and levelled the 4-match series 1-1.
R Ashwin, who bagged his 25th five-wicket haul in his 47th Test, took 6 wickets for 41 runs to set up a thrilling Indian win the Bengaluru Test against the Steve Smith-led Australian side. (Photo: BCCI)
 R Ashwin, who bagged his 25th five-wicket haul in his 47th Test, took 6 wickets for 41 runs to set up a thrilling Indian win the Bengaluru Test against the Steve Smith-led Australian side. (Photo: BCCI)

Bengaluru: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed six wickets as India stopped Australia in their tracks to win a fiery second Test and level the series 1-1 on Tuesday.

Australia, needing 188 for victory, were bowled out for just 112 half-an-hour into the final session on day four at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Check out how the live action unfolded

Tempers frayed between the world's top two ranked sides as the hosts bounced back from a humiliating opening Test defeat in Pune.

Ashwin (6-41), who bagged his 25th five-wicket haul in his 47th Test, took the final wicket of Nathan Lyon, caught and bowled for two, sparking celebrations among the Indian players.

 

"After losing the first Test the way we did, we wanted to bounce back and not show anyone but ourselves what we are made of," said India skipper Virat Kohli.

"They showed the intent and the belief that we can win from any position. It was about taking responsibility. The way they showed heart and character, along with the crowd, is unbelievable."

Cheteshwar Pujara (92) and Ajinkya Rahane (52) put on a crucial 118-run partnership for India's fifth wicket before the Australian bowlers struck back in the morning session.

But the tourists faltered in their run chase to leave the series perfectly poised heading in to the third Test in Ranchi from March 16.

"This afternoon didn't go to plan," said Australia captain Steve Smith.

"Ashwin did what he's done so well over here for a very long time -- hit good areas and challenged our batters, and we weren't up to it today.

"But I'm proud of the way the boys have competed over the last four days."

Dressing-room drama:

Australia started their second innings briskly, scoring at over four runs an over, but were soon rattled as Ashwin got into his groove, trapping a dangerous-looking David Warner lbw for 17.

"One good thing I did was when wickets were not coming, I kept the runs down," said Ashwin.

"We just spoke inside the dressing room to bowl some short spells and keep changing over. That is why we were rotating so we could attack through such short balls," he added.

Shaun Marsh became Yadav's first lbw victim as he tried to pad away an in-swinging delivery but was given out.

The batsmen decided not to waste their single remaining review but TV replays suggested the ball would have missed the off stump by quite a distance.

It was Smith's dismissal that brought the home crowd to its feet, however, as Yadav's delivery stayed low to hit the star batsman's lower pad for lbw.

Drama followed after Smith apparently waited for a signal from the dressing room to seek a referral, something he is not allowed to do, before the on-field umpire quickly ushered him away.

India skipper Virat Kohli was angry at Smith's antics and the umpires were required to cool tempers down.

Earlier Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood claimed career-best figures of 6-67 to help bowl out India for 274 before lunch.

Tags: india vs australia, bengaluru test, r ashwin
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

With the win, India have also levelled the ongoing Border-Gavasker series 1-1. (Photo: AP)

Here’s how India made a stunning comeback against Australia in Bengaluru Test

Virat Kohli-led India made an unimaginable and stunning comeback on Day 4 to register a 75-run win against Australia in the second Test.
07 Mar 2017 3:40 PM
Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara had reportedly spotted the Aussie skipper looking towards the dressing room for help, something that they immediately pointed out to the umpires. (Photo: BCCI)

Virat Kohli slams Steve Smith in press conference over Australia’s sneaky DRS tactics

While Steve Smith dismissed the DRS controversy as a ‘brain fade’, Virat Kohli accused the Aussies of using questionable DRS tactics.
07 Mar 2017 4:42 PM
Virat Kohli immediately went over to protest, as Steve Smith turned towards the dressing room to ask help for a DRS referral. (Photo: BCCI)

Watch: Tempers fly between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith as DRS confusion prevails

Things got a little heated up when Umesh Yadav’s low delivery trapped Steve Smith lbw.
07 Mar 2017 2:59 PM
The exhilarating victory sent Twitter into a frenzy. (Photo: PTI)

Twitter erupts after India beat Australia by 75 runs in Bengaluru

India beat Australia by 75 runs in the second Test in Bengaluru to level the four-match series 1-1.
07 Mar 2017 4:36 PM

World Gallery

A member of the Tinstix of Dynamite aerobatics team flies in front of a wall of fire during the Australian International Airshow in Melbourne.

Australian Airshow 2017: Spectacular scenes in the skies
Queen Elizabeth II hosted areception at the Buckingham Palace to launch the UK-India Year of Culture 2017 with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley representing the Indian government at the historic event.

Queen hosts reception to launch UK-India Year of Culture
Carnival celebrations are in full swing in Spain, and revellers have donned their costumes and masks to mark the occasion. People dressed as the traditional carnival characters 'Zaku Zaharrak,' or old sack, in Basque language, as they take part in a carnival parade in the small Pyrenean village of Lesaka, northern Spain.

In ancient Spanish festival, masked villagers hit anyone who crosses their path
A suspect is in custody after 28 people were injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd watching the Krewe of Endymion parade in the Mid-City section of New Orleans.

Drunken driver ploughs into crowd at New Orleans Mardi Gras parade
One of Washington's most popular residents left town on Tuesday: Bao Bao, the National Zoo's uber-popular young female panda, headed to her new home in China. (Photo: AP)

Bye Bye, Bao Bao: Panda leaves Washington for China
Thousands of protesters turned out Monday across the US to challenge Donald Trump in a Presidents Day protest dubbed Not My President's Day. (Photos: AP)

'Impeach the Liar': Anti-Trump protesters march on Presidents Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India cricket team assured of No. 1 Test ranking after victory against Australia

India bounced back in style to win the second Test after suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener at Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

Steve Smith's act was against spirit of the game: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman criticised Australian skipper Steve Smith for seeking the dressing room's input for a DRS referral in the second Test against India. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane are India’s best Test players: Virat Kolhi

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the batting duo as India’s best Test players for their match-winning contributions. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mocking credible varsities will only isolate India: Harvard student writes to Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sonakshi's Noor based on Karachi, You're Killing Me! to release in Pakistan

The actress was last seen in 'Force 2'.
 

Don’t give your alcohol bill to the producer: Akshay's advice to young actors

Akshay Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane are India’s best Test players: Virat Kolhi

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the batting duo as India’s best Test players for their match-winning contributions. (Photo: AFP)

Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test: India stun Australia, win B'luru Test by 75 runs

Indian bowlers came to party as Australia fumbled in the chase of 188 in the second Test in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI / AP)

Virat Kohli hits back at Ian Healy, recalls his infamous Centurion Test antics

Virat Kohli pointed out Ian Healy's outburst in the Centurion Test of 1997, when asked about the latter's criticism of him. (Photo:

Virat Kohli slams Steve Smith in press conference over Australia’s sneaky DRS tactics

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara had reportedly spotted the Aussie skipper looking towards the dressing room for help, something that they immediately pointed out to the umpires. (Photo: BCCI)

Virat Kohli-Steve Smith sledging reminds Steve Waugh of rivalry with Sourav Ganguly

While Steve Waugh believes that Virat Kohli may have overdone the sledging a bit too much, the Indians have been able to get under the skin of Steve Smith. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham