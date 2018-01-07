search on deccanchronicle.com
Stalker makes 20 phone calls, threatens to kidnap Tendulkar's daughter Sara, arrested

Published Jan 7, 2018
The man in question made 20 phone calls to Tendulkar’s residence, passed lewd comments about Sara and threatened to kidnap her.
Sara Tendulkar had registered a complaint against the man identified as Debkumar Maity at Bandra police station. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: A 32-year-old man from Midnapur, West Bengal, was arrested on Sunday for stalking legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar. It is learnt that the man in question made 20 phone calls to Tendulkar’s residence, passed lewd comments about Sara and threatened to kidnap her.

Read: Fake Sara Tendulkar account runs havoc, Sachin tells Twitter to take action

 

Sara had registered a complaint against the man identified as Debkumar Maity in Bandra police station. Following Sara’s complaint, the police swung into action and arrested the man. His family, it is reported, claimed that he has been mentally unstable.

While it is still investigated how Maity got hold of Tendulkar’s number, the police managed to track the accused using the location of nearby telephone towers; from where he used to make the calls.

Meanwhile, the accused said that he saw Sara first on TV and fell in love with her.

"I saw her on tv sitting at the pavilion during a match and fell in love...I want to marry her. I fetched the landline number of Tendulkar and have called on it some 20 times...Have never seen her in person," Debkumar Maity told police, as reported by India Today.

