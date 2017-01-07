Virat learnt a lot from MS Dhoni, says Kohli’s childhood coach RK Sharma

After MS Dhoni stepped down from India’s ODI and T20 captaincy, Virat Kohli, who leads India’s Test team, was named India’s captain in the limited-overs format. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: As Indian Test Captain Virat Kohli takes over the One Day side from his predecessor Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kohli's mentor and childhood coach Raj Kumar Sharma on Friday said the additional responsibility will only make the swashbuckling batsmen a better player.

"Virat is a kind of a player who likes challenges and prepares well when he gets additional responsibility and god has been kind where he has been successful in delivering. I hope he will emulate similar success he had in the Test format and play positive cricket," Sharma said.

Dhoni, who stepped down from the post on Wednesday, has been retained in the squad for the wicketkeeper-batsman slot thereby keeping himself available for selection for the England series.

"Dhoni is one the best captains India has ever had and Virat, who used to be vice-captain, learnt a lot from him and I believe Virat is going to learn more on remaining calm and cool in tough situations, his presence on the ground would be very helpful for Kohli," Sharma added.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh has also been recalled in both ODI and T20 squad, which also sees a return for experienced seamer Ashish Nehra.

19-year-old Rishabh Pant has also earned his maiden senior team call-up with the selection committee including the precocious batsman in the T20 squad.