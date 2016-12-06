Sports, Cricket

Following Jaya's demise, BCCI holds decicion on India vs Eng Chennai Test

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 6, 2016, 4:49 pm IST
Updated Dec 6, 2016, 5:58 pm IST
BCCI has condoled the death of Tamil Nadu’s former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.
BCCI said no decision has yet been taken on the fifth and final Test between India and England, scheduled to be played in Chennai. (Photo: BCCI)
 BCCI said no decision has yet been taken on the fifth and final Test between India and England, scheduled to be played in Chennai. (Photo: BCCI)

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has condoled the death of Tamil Nadu’s former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

In a statement, BCCI said, “BCCI condoles the sad demise of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Ms. J Jayalalithaa.”

Jayalalithaa passed away at Chennai’s Apollo Hospital on Monday.

No decision has yet been taken on the fifth and final Test between India and England, scheduled to be played in Chennai from December 16 to 20, despite tense situation in the city.         

“BCCI would like to inform that no decision has been taken regarding hosting of the fifth match of the Test series against England in Chennai from December 16, 2016,” the statement read.

The board said that it has been in constant touch with Tamil Nadu Cricket Association & local authorities.

“BCCI fully understands the sensitivity of the matter and will keep everyone informed.”

Meanwhile, the Ranji Trophy Group B game between Orissa and Jharkhand, which was scheduled to be held in Dindigul from December 7, has been rescheduled. The new dates and venue will be announced soon.

The board also revoked the decision of rescheduling the matches between Bengal vs. Gujarat and Hyderabad vs. Tripura, which were called off due to smog in Delhi. All four teams will be awarded one point each.

Tags: bcci, j jayalalithaa, india vs england
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

