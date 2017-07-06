Sports, Cricket

Is Team India’s World number 1 Test ranking under threat?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 6, 2017, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Jul 6, 2017, 1:55 pm IST
South Africa, who are set to get their tour of England underway on Thursday, can close down the gap with Team India to just 1 point.
Virat Kohli and co's lofty Test ranking could be under threat from South Africa. (Photo: AP)
London: India may be sitting pretty atop the ICC men’s Test team rankings, but their numero uno position may be under threat from South Africa.

The Proteas, who are set to play a four-match Test series in England, that is set to get underway at the Lord’s on Thursday, are a good six points behind Virat Kohli and co, with a good run of form against England.

A lot is at stake as Dean Elgar leads the Proteas in their tour of England, at least in terms of rankings. A 4-0 thrashing at the hands of England could plummet them from second third position.

While they do not have any realistic hopes of catching up with India as of yet, South Africa can close the gap down on Virat Kohli and co to just one point, if they can complete a 4-0 whitewash of England.

ICC Men's Test Team Rankings. (Photo: Screengrab/ ICC)ICC Men's Test Team Rankings. (Photo: Screengrab/ ICC)

Meanwhile, England, who plummeted down to the fourth spot in the rankings after a 4-0 loss in a five-match Test series in India, last year, can overtake old foes Australia in the third spot, if they win 1-0 or better against South Africa.

A 4-0 whitewash of South Africa though, will put the Three Lions ahead of the Proteas in the Test rankings in the second spot, a feat that, if achieved, will be incredible for Joe Root, who is set to lead them out on the pitch in Test cricket for the first time.

However, India can still pull away from South Africa (if they close down the gap to one point), by notching up a series win in Sri Lanka, where they are set to play three Test matches, beginning later this month.

Tags: team india, virat kohli, icc test rankings
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




