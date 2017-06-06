Sports, Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Team India avoids Vijay Mallya at Virat Kohli event

PTI
Published Jun 6, 2017, 4:20 pm IST
Updated Jun 6, 2017, 6:38 pm IST
Mallya's presence forced the Indian team to leave early in order to avoid any controversy.
A BCCI source present at the at 'charity dinner' organised by Virat Kohli confirmed that Team India skipper and the Indian team were "uncomfortable" due to Vijay Mallya's presence. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 A BCCI source present at the at 'charity dinner' organised by Virat Kohli confirmed that Team India skipper and the Indian team were "uncomfortable" due to Vijay Mallya's presence. (Photo: AFP / AP)

New Delhi: Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya on Monday landed up at a 'charity dinner' organised by Virat Kohli's foundation but the national cricket team including the skipper maintained a safe distance from him.

In fact, Mallya's presence forced the Indian team to leave early in order to avoid any controversy.

Mallya, had earlier watched the India's match against Pakistan at the Edgbaston on Sunday. He has currently taken refuge in England.

The Indian government is trying for Mallya's extradition from UK for alleged unpaid debts to the tune of Rs 9000 crore.

Incidentally, Mallya used to own Royal Challengers Bangalore, an IPL franchise which is captained by Kohli.

A BCCI source present at the event confirmed that Kohli and the Indian team were "uncomfortable" due to Mallya's presence.

"Look, Virat or his foundation never invited Mallya at the function. But normally what happens at the charity dinner is that someone who has bought a table is entitled to invite his guests. Similarly, someone who bought a table must have invited him," a top BCCI source present at the function told PTI on Tuesday.

"The Indian team wasn't comfortable and they maintained a dignified distance from Mallya. Mallya's presence is one of the reasons that team left early. The players were very uncomfortable. It was an unavoidable situation as one couldn't have possibly asked him to leave," the source said.

Tags: vijay mallya, virat kohli, team india, bcci

Related Stories

It was an all-round performance by India, as they edged Pakistan in almost every department. (Photo: AP)

Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Yuvraj, Kohli hand India massive win

While Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Yuvraj singh clicked with the bat, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja shone with the ball.
04 Jun 2017 2:09 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man left with 48-hour-long erection after life saving cancer surgery

It took six months for him to recover from impotence (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Colombian garbage man builds library from discarded books

He never got past primary school as a student, but is now dubbed "The Lord of the Books," in demand from schools across the country. (Photo: AFP)
 

When Krishnamachari Srikkanth dumped a cigar in Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowl of sambar

R Ashwin revealed that Krishnamachari Srikkanth did not even realise that there was sambar in the bowl as he dumped his cigar in it. (Photo: AP)
 

Women live longer due to regular sex

Women who have regular sex are known to have longer telemores and the cells die out much later than expected. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kerala government implements 'green protocol' for weddings

With the effective implementation of green protocol, the amount of plastic could be reduced in the long run. (Representational Image)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Team India avoids Vijay Mallya at Virat Kohli event

A BCCI source present at the at 'charity dinner' organised by Virat Kohli confirmed that Team India skipper and the Indian team were "uncomfortable" due to Vijay Mallya's presence. (Photo: AFP / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

When Krishnamachari Srikkanth dumped a cigar in Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowl of sambar

R Ashwin revealed that Krishnamachari Srikkanth did not even realise that there was sambar in the bowl as he dumped his cigar in it. (Photo: AP)

ICC Champions Trophy: Sack Mickey Arthur, says Mohammad Yousuf as India beat Pakistan

Mohammad Yousuf said that Mickey Arthur has not been able to make any positive influence on Pakistan players. (Photo: AFP / AP)

If we have no contracts, we can't play: David Warner on pay dispute with CA

Virender Sehwag sends 2-line application to be India coach post ICC Champions Trophy?

Virender Sehwag has recently played a role of a mentor for the Indian Premier Leagus side Kings XI Punjab. (Photo: PTI)

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Australia will be ready for England showdown: Steven Smith

Pace bowler Mitchell Starc was the cream of the crop with four wickets in nine balls against Bangladesh. (Photo: AFP).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham