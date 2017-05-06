LIVE| IPL 2017, SRH vs RPS: Rising Pune Supergiant lose Rahul Tripathi

Steve Smith's Rising Pune Supergiant will aim to better their head-to-head record against David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad as the teams face off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant 6/1 from 2 overs

WICKET! Rahul Tripathi is run out. He takes off as he dabs one to the leg-side. Ajinkya Rahane was clearly not interested in the run. Bipul Sharma, meanwhile, was quick onto the ball and the direct hit has found Tripathi well short of his crease.

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl against Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

SRH have made two changes to their side as Ashish Nehra and Bipul Sharma replace Mohammad Siraj and Deepak Hooda in the playing XI. RPS, meanwhile, have retained the same team which outplayed Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in their previous game.

SRH XI: D Warner, S Dhawan, K Williamson, Y Singh, M Henriques, N Ojha, B Sharma, B Kumar, R Khan, S Kaul, A Nehra — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2017

RPS XI: A Rahane, R Tripathi, S Smith, M Tiwary, B Stokes, MS Dhoni, D Christian, W Sundar, S Thakur, I Tahir, J Unadkat — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 6, 2017

Rising Pune Supergiant, who have 2-1 head-to-head winning record against Sunrisers Hyderabad, will look to add one more victory against their name as they take on David Warner-led defending champions.

The last time these two sides faced off, MS Dhoni stole the thunder as Steve Smith-led unit sealed the last-ball win at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. RPS, who had won 6 of their last 7 games, will be eager to seal another victory and jump to second spot in the points table.

However, against SRH, who will be playing on their hometurf, it won’t be an easy task as they will be eager to get back to winning ways after being inconsistent in their last few games. The onus though will be on their star performers – David Warner, Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Moises Henriques and Rashid Khan – as SRH seek to pip the Pune side.

Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya, Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddharth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha (wk), Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh.

Rising Pune Supergiant: Steve Smith (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ashok Dinda, Mayank Agarwal, Faf du Plessis, Ankit Sharma, Baba Aparajith, Ankush Bains, Rajat Bhatia, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Dan Christian, Lockie Ferguson, Imran Tahir, Jaskaran Singh, Usman Khawaja, Saurabh Kumar, Ben Stokes, Washington Sundar, Milind Tandon, Manoj Tiwary, Adam Zampa, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishwar Pandey, Rahul Tripathi, Shardul Thakur.