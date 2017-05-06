 LIVE !  :  MS Dhoni scored 31 off 21 balls as Rising Pune Supergiant scored 148 runs batting first. (Photo: PTI) LIVE| IPL 2017, SRH vs RPS: Dhoni's late strikes guide RPS to 148
 
Sports, Cricket

BCCI to pick Indian team for Champions Trophy on May 8

ANI
Published May 6, 2017, 5:39 pm IST
Updated May 6, 2017, 5:39 pm IST
BCCI had deliberately missed the April 25 deadline for submission of the squad in the wake of their battle with ICC over share of revenue.
The announcement of India’s team selection puts an end to the various speculations surrounding India's participation in the event scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 1. (Photo: BCCI)
 The announcement of India’s team selection puts an end to the various speculations surrounding India's participation in the event scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 1. (Photo: BCCI)

New Delhi: With the Special General Meeting (SGM) slated to take place on Sunday, the Indian team for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy will be picked on Monday (May 8), putting an end to the various speculations surrounding India's participation in the event scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 1.

Delhi and Delhi Cricket Association (DDCA) official CK Khanna told ANI, "The meeting may be called on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary is going to take the call after the SGM. My view is that India must take part in the Champions Trophy."

In the wake of the International Cricket Council (ICC) proposing a new financial model which reduces the BCCI's revenues from USD 570 million to USD 293 million, the latter had deliberately missed the April 25 deadline for submission of the squad.

It's reported that the ICC had voted to reduce the BCCI's share of revenue at its board meeting that led to the Indian officials contemplating to pull out from the tournament.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) in a letter to BCCI Joint Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary on Thursday asserted that it must not hurt the interest of the players in its dispute and demanded an immediate meeting of the selection committee to announce the squad.

Tags: bcci, champions trophy 2017, team india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The top eight sides in the world rankings compete in the Champions Trophy and it remains unclear who would replace India, who won the last edition in 2013, if they decide to withdraw. (Photo: BCCI)

Team India’s Champions Trophy uncertainty unsettling advertisers: Star Sports to ICC

We have sent an email to the ICC asking how they plan to compensate us if our business is impacted due to India's pullout, said Star Sports.
04 May 2017 4:37 PM
The Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators has advised BCCI to conduct a selection committee meeting to pick Indian squad for Champions Trophy which will commence in June this year. (Photo: PTI)

Hold selection committee meeting, Team India will play Champions Trophy: COA to BCCI

The deadline for announcing the squad for the Champions Trophy was April 25th.
04 May 2017 3:38 PM
Virat Kohli will lead Team India in Champions Trophy 2017 as the team looks to defend the title India won under MS Dhoni in England in 2013. (Photo: BCCI)

BCCI, OPPO launch Virat Kohli-led Team India's new jersey for Champions Trophy

OPPO had won the rights to be Team India’s official sponsor by bidding $162 million for a five-year period starting in April 2017.
04 May 2017 2:24 PM

Lifestyle Gallery

The 'Hidirellez' festival is a celebration of the return of spring, with dancing and bonfires. (Photo: AP)

Turks celebrate spring with the colourful and musical Hidirellez festival
Reddit photoshoppers made encouraging scenes placing six-year-old Syrian refugee in the most safe situations and that has made many people contribute money to help her have a better place to stay. (Photo: Reddit)

This is how Reddit photoshoppers ensured a better life for Syrian refugee girl
The Hong Kong bun festival is held every year to make the spirits of people killed by pirates happy through various parades and food like buns. (Photo: AP).

Locals celebrate Hong Kong bun festival to calm spirits killed by pirates
Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala dress had quite a lot of fans because it was so big photoshop experts go to work and made the funniest versions of the dress. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra’s MET Gala dress has been photoshopped into hilarious memes
Media student and photographer Deeksha Rathore takes pictures of people of their current occupation and what they wanted to be as children. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photo series documents how people often give up on their dream jobs
The Spanish pilgrimage is where the residents of Tafalla made it to Ujue to thank the Virgin for their victory in a battle. (Photo: AP)

Devotees take the annual Ujue pilgrimage in Spain
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BCCI to pick Indian team for Champions Trophy on May 8

The announcement of India’s team selection puts an end to the various speculations surrounding India's participation in the event scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 1. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Javed Miandad slams ‘liar’ Shaharyar Khan over ‘flop’ coach remark

"If you want to inquire about my performance, ask Mushtaq Ahmed, Moin Khan, Inzamam and Wasim Akram. I told Shaharyar that your players are involved in match-fixing and he rubbished me," said Javed Miandad. (Photo: AFP)
 

This is why showing off muscles does not arouse women

Going to the gym can interestingly reduce libido which is not really a good sign. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

High court rules in favour of Jimmy’s Veerey Ki Wedding over Sonam’s Veere Di Wedding

Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Jimmy Shergill.
 

Twitter loses it after photo of girl with really 'long' hand goes viral

The photo has over 5,300 retweets and liked by almost 20,000 people after it was posted by her sister on Twitter. (Photo: Twitter)
 

LIVE| IPL 2017, SRH vs RPS: Dhoni's late strikes guide RPS to 148

MS Dhoni scored 31 off 21 balls as Rising Pune Supergiant scored 148 runs batting first. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

LIVE| IPL 2017, SRH vs RPS: Onus on MS Dhoni as Sunrisers derail RPS innings

MS Dhoni holds key as Rising Pune Supergiant look to finish their innings on a high. (Photo: PTI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Daredevils: RCB fumble baffles Virat Kohli

Javed Miandad slams ‘liar’ Shaharyar Khan over ‘flop’ coach remark

Gujarat Lions’ Brendon McCullum out of remainder of IPL 2017 due to hamstring injury

It is reported that Brendon McCullum has been advised three-four weeks of intensive rehabilitation so as to not aggravate the damage in his hamstring. (Photo: BCCI)

Pakistan bowlers will fire against India in Champions Trophy, says Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi pointed out that the Champions Trophy is the only ICC event where Pakistan have had achieved success against India. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham