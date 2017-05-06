BCCI to pick Indian team for Champions Trophy on May 8

The announcement of India’s team selection puts an end to the various speculations surrounding India's participation in the event scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 1. (Photo: BCCI)

New Delhi: With the Special General Meeting (SGM) slated to take place on Sunday, the Indian team for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy will be picked on Monday (May 8), putting an end to the various speculations surrounding India's participation in the event scheduled to be held in England and Wales from June 1.

Delhi and Delhi Cricket Association (DDCA) official CK Khanna told ANI, "The meeting may be called on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary is going to take the call after the SGM. My view is that India must take part in the Champions Trophy."

In the wake of the International Cricket Council (ICC) proposing a new financial model which reduces the BCCI's revenues from USD 570 million to USD 293 million, the latter had deliberately missed the April 25 deadline for submission of the squad.

It's reported that the ICC had voted to reduce the BCCI's share of revenue at its board meeting that led to the Indian officials contemplating to pull out from the tournament.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) in a letter to BCCI Joint Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary on Thursday asserted that it must not hurt the interest of the players in its dispute and demanded an immediate meeting of the selection committee to announce the squad.