Video: Kashmiri cricketers detained by police for singing Pak national anthem

Published Apr 6, 2017, 4:21 pm IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 4:36 pm IST
The incident came into light after a video of the cricketers, who were donning the Pakistan jersey, went viral on Youtube.
As per the video, the cricketers in the Pakistan kit are seen singing the national anthem, ahead of this match. (Photo: Youtube/ Screengrab)
Srinagar: A number of Kashmiri cricketers have been detained by local police for allegedly sporting the Pakistan cricket team’s jersey during a match; the team also sung Pakistan’s national anthem at the event.

The opposing team, who were dressed in the traditional white cricketing outfit, were representing India in the match, and had also sung the Indian national anthem, according to reports.

The set of cricketers, who sang the Pakistan national anthem ahead of the match, have been detained by the Police at the Ganderbal Police Station.

