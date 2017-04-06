Live | IPL 2017, RPSG vs MI: Steve Smith wins toss, puts Mumbai Indians in to bat

Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith gear-up to lock horns against each other. (Photo: BCCI/ PTI)

Toss:

Steve Smith has won the toss, and has decided to field first. The last time Smith walked-up to the Pune pitch, the conditions were quite different.

Opening ceremony:

The opening ceremony is underway in Pune. On stage is Bollywood singer Shalmali Kholgade.

Fans are gearing up for the match!

The two captains are out!

Preview: Steve Smith is all set to take over the reins of the rising Pune Supergiants, as the franchise head into their first IPL 2017 game against Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Pune, on Thursday.

The clash, billed as the Maharashtra derby, is set to be the first IPL game in which star Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not be the captain.

RPSG go into the game with a strong batting lineup, with the likes of Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis, Ajinkya Rahane, and MS Dhoni taking guard. The addition of England all-rounder Ben Stokes could further strengthen Pune.

With Ravichandran Ashwin being ruled out of the tournament, the bowling responsibility will fall on the shoulders of Stokes, and South Africa spinner Imran Tahir.

The Mumbai Indians also have a strong batting lineup, with captain Rohin Sharma getting support from the likes of Ambati Rayudu, Lendl Simmons, Jos Buttler, Kieron Pollard, Parthiv Patel, and Siddhesh Lad.

Their bowling lineup seems to have a bit of a bite in them too, with the presence of Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Johnson and Harbhajan Singh.