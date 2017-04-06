Sports, Cricket

IPL 10: Yuvraj’s 62 helps SRH beat Virat Kohli-less RCB

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOSES KONDETY
Published Apr 6, 2017, 12:50 am IST
Updated Apr 6, 2017, 12:59 am IST
RCB captain Shane Watson pressed in seven bowlers by the 11th over.
Yuvraj Singh of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates his fifty runs during the first match of IPL 2017 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
 Yuvraj Singh of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates his fifty runs during the first match of IPL 2017 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Hyderabad: The Sunrisers began the IPL opener where they left off last year as they smashed the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers to rattle 207 — one run short of their 2016 title-winning total — before bundling their rivals out for 172 to send the delirious home crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in raptures on Wednesday night.

The hosts drew first blood via Afgun Rashid Khan. The leg-break bowler claimed Mandeep as he tried to cut the overseas player only to see an underedge fall on to the base of his leg stump. Big-hitting Chris Gayle (32) went for one too many and was caught by David Warner at long-off as he tried to hoist Deepak Hooda for his fourth six.

Travis Head and Kedar Jadhav then put up a good stand of 56 for the third wicket before falling in quick succession, the latter falling first courtesy a direct hit by Ben Cutting from fine leg as the batsman was closing in on his second run.
That was about it. The RCB were in the pits and kept sinking further.

Earlier, Moises Henriques and Yuvraj Singh led the assault with cracking half-centuries to set the Sunrisers scorecard on a gallop. The former hit a 37-ball 52 while Yuvi smashed 62 in 27 balls as the hosts made the most of the first use of the wicket after losing captain David Warner in the second over.

The RCB fielding left a lot to be desired. Fumbling with the ball on the ground and in the air pointed to their rustiness barring one brilliant blocking effort on the boundary by Mandeep.

RCB captain Shane Watson pressed in seven bowlers by the 11th over. The skipper himself was off colour, conceding 41 runs in three overs. After giving away 17 runs in his first over, the Australian ejected himself out of the attack and introduced Travis Head but the Sunrisers tail continued to wag. It was not until the fifth change, in the 11th over, that RCB tasted second success. Dhawan  smashed Stuart Binny in search of his first six but holed out to Sachin Baby at long-on to end his 31-ball 40 that included five fours.

In walked Yuvraj Singh and out went the ball of the playing area, with alarming regularity. Two fours and a six off an Aniket over meant the Eagles had taken flight. Left-arm pacer Sreenath Aravind was then hammered through the off-side by Moises before Yuvraj pummelled him into the second tier of the pavilion. Moises fell soon though, trying to up the tempo.

Tags: yuvraj singh, rashid khan

Entertainment Gallery

Romanian celebrity Iulia Vantur, often referred to as Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, shot for a music video for Himesh Reshammiya's album on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia Vantur shoots with Himesh Reshammiya for music video
Ramesh Taurani of Tips' production house held a bash late Tuesday which was attended by several stars from the film industry. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sonakshi Sinha, other stars come out to party
Several Bollywood stars were present for the inauguration of the new office of the Central Board of Film Certification in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars inaugurate new office of CBFC
Bollywood stars were spotted at various locations in Mumbai by the shutterbugs on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Kangana, Aditi, Kajal, others step out in their fashionable best
Several Bollywood stars were present for writer Rumi Jaffrey's bash held in Mumbai late Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya-Siddharth, others come out in style for party
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana came out in style for the trailer launch of their film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Meri Pyaari Bindu trailer launch: Ayushmann, Parineeti are ecstatic
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Comedian Biswa Kalyan talks about depression after Bengaluru youth's suicide

He wrote how his life was filled with setbacks (Photo: Facebook)
 

Indian woman doctor in UAE wins lottery worth Rs 17.5 crores

Since six months ago, her husband has been buying tickets online under her name and so far, 50 coupons have been purchased. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

Wanted: Phone operator for Queen Elizabeth II to handle 4,000 calls per week

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo: PTI)
 

Dog saves wedding party from suicide bomber in Nigeria

The dog grappled with a suicide bomber until the explosives detonated, killing the animal as well. (Photo: Representational)
 

Muslim gets into Stanford University, wrote ‘BlackLivesMatter’ 100 times in essay

The 18-year-old Bangladeshi-American Muslim said as an ally of the black community, he felt it was his duty to make a statement and speak up against the injustices he witnesses. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Chinese engineer marries self-made robot after failing to find bride

The robot, which he named Yingying, can identify Chinese characters and images and even say a few simple words. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Stars, song & dance at opening ceremony of IPL

Amy Jackson performs during the IPL opening ceremony on Wednesday in Hyderabad. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

IPL 10: Spinners talk up Delhi’s chances

Delhi Daredevils’ spinners (from left) Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem and Jayant Yadav.

IPL 10: Pune Supergiant up against mighty Mumbai Indians

Mumbai’s Hardik Pandya during a training session.

Unique situation, but exciting: Mahesh Bhupathi

Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna at a training session in Bengaluru on Wednesday, ahead of their Davis Cup Group I tie against Uzbekistan beginning Friday.(Photo: SHASHIDHAR B)

IPL 2017 points table: Sunrisers Hyderabad march into the lead

The 47-day event, which will have 60 matches across 10 different venues, will get over on May 21 with the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal hosting the IPL 10 final. (Photo: IPL Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham