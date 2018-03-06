LIVE| 2018 Nidahas Trophy, SL vs Ind: Dream start for hosts, Rohit and Raina out

Rohit Sharma and co enter the tournament with the favourites tag. (Photo: BCCI)

Colombo: Sri Lanka have made a perfect start to the match by scalping the precious wickets of Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina. Manish Pandey joins Shikhar Dhawan at the crease.

India 9-2 after 2 over:

WICKET! What a start for Lanka. Raina looks to go big and make room outside off, misses a full toss from Pradeep and is bowled.

India 2-1 after 1 over:

WICKET! Jeevan Mendis holds on to a stunner and Rohit Sharma has to walk back without opening his account. Slower ball by Chameera on a good length, Rohit lofts it over cover but doesn't get the timing right. Mendis from mid-off runs backwards and takes a superb diving catch.

Toss: Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

"Not worried about losing the toss. Looks a good pitch, we need to come out and play good cricket for 40 overs. I want to start the series on a fresh note. It's a perfect opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their skills. They have done well in the domestic tournaments," Rohit Sharma says.

Here's how both the teams line-up for today -

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(w/c), Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

A familiar huddle and some new faces. Time to get The Nidahas Trophy underway. In other news - @vijayshankar260 is all set to make his T20I debut #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/yhjYR6YZlj — BCCI (@BCCI) March 6, 2018

Preview:

A young Team India side will challenge themselves when they face Sri Lanka in the opener of the 2018 Nidahas tri-nation Twenty20 series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma and co enter the tournament with the favourites tag, but they will be put to test by the hosts and Bangladesh as the Men in Blue will be without the likes of Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Other big names such as Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav have all been rested, which well test the Men in Blue’s true potential.

The visitors clinched the ODI and the T20 series in the recently-concluded tour of South Africa, but beating Sri Lanka again in their own den won’t come easy.

Lanka is on a high after thrashing neighbours Bangladesh in all three formats during their February 2018 tour, that also saw an end to their bad run.

New Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha has changed the team fortunes but the hosts have faced a major blow as Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne and pacer Shehan Madushanka are all injured. Dinesh Chandimal will take over the captaincy reins in the absence of Mathews.

The Nidahas trophy, which will go on till March 18th is being played to celebrate Sri Lanka's 70th year of independence.

That's what the three teams are playing for - The Nidahas Trophy which is all set to begin from the 6th of March 2018 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/MO8gGuTdWz — BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2018

Where to watch the matches live?

Live telecast: The matches can be seen live on DSport (English commentary) and DD National (Hindi commentary).

Live streaming: It can also be streamed live on the Jio app.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Hooda.

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(w/c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Nuwan Pradeep, Amila Aponso, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera.