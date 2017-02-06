Sachin Tendulkar praises ‘complete bowler’ R Ashwin

Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar has praised Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the five Test matches – one against Bangladesh and four versus Australia – on Sunday. The batting maestro, who retired from international cricket in 2013, was impressed about the improvements Ashwin made in his bowling.

The Tamil Nadu tweaker, who is currently the number one all-rounder and bowler in Test cricket, will be Virat Kohli-led Indian side’s key weapon as they take on their Asian neighbours and later, the Steve Smith-led Australian side.

"In the last two years, Ashwin has changed completely as a bowler. He has become a complete bowler, who has control over the situation and how he wants to approach a spell is completely different," Tendulkar told India Today.

"Earlier, I thought he was experimenting too much but now he is a matured off-spinner. We need to see how he goes abroad and wins matches for India and I am sure the way he has been performing, he will be able to do so," added the Little Master.

Tendulkar was equally vocal in his praise for Ashwin’s batting. Tendulkar said: "I think we have a very good team, a balanced side. The strength lies in our batters being able to bowl little bit and the bowlers being able to bat. If R Ashwin, who is batting at No 7 or No 8, has four Test hundreds, then we surely feel that we have enough strength in our batting. Then the bowlers, both him and Ravindra Jadeja, have done very well."

While Ashwin capped off 2016 by winning ICC Test Cricketer of the Year and ICC Cricketer of the Year awards, he will be crucial to India’s plans as they look to clinch Test series wins against Bangladesh and Australia and then aim to defend their Champions Trophy title in June in England.