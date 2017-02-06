BCCI administrators sack board officials appointed by Anurag Thakur

The newly appointed Committee of Administrators took over the functioning of the cricket board at the behest of the apex court. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) sacked few employees of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Monday.

The committee, which took over the functioning of the cricket board at the behest of the apex court, is believed to have sacked employees appointed by the former BCCI president Anurag Thakur and general secretary Ajay Shirke. Appointments and tenure of other BCCI officials will be overseen by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

Thakur and Shirke were removed from their respective posts on January 2 by the Supreme Court for non-compliance of the Lodha committee recommendations.

The COA, which includes four members, comprises of former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai, IDFC Managing Director Vikram Limaye, former Indian women's cricket team captain Diana Edulji and historian Ramachandra Guha.