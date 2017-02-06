Sports, Cricket

BCCI administrators sack board officials appointed by Anurag Thakur

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 6, 2017, 12:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 1:07 pm IST
BCCI administrators are believed to have sacked employees appointed by the former president Anurag Thakur and general secretary Ajay Shirke.
The newly appointed Committee of Administrators took over the functioning of the cricket board at the behest of the apex court. (Photo: PTI)
 The newly appointed Committee of Administrators took over the functioning of the cricket board at the behest of the apex court. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) sacked few employees of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Monday.

The committee, which took over the functioning of the cricket board at the behest of the apex court, is believed to have sacked employees appointed by the former BCCI president Anurag Thakur and general secretary Ajay Shirke. Appointments and tenure of other BCCI officials will be overseen by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.

Thakur and Shirke were removed from their respective posts on January 2 by the Supreme Court for non-compliance of the Lodha committee recommendations.

The COA, which includes four members, comprises of former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai, IDFC Managing Director Vikram Limaye, former Indian women's cricket team captain Diana Edulji and historian Ramachandra Guha.

Tags: bcci, committee of administrators, anurag thakur, ajay shirke
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Nishant Jeet Arora resigned as Indian cricket team’s media manager. (Photo: BCCI)

Team India media manager Nishant Jeet Arora resigns

Earlier, Nishant Jeet Arora was reportedly accused of leaking Indian cricket team information to former BCCI president Anurag Thakur.
06 Feb 2017 12:50 PM
Anurag Thakur was sacked as the president of BCCI by the Supreme Court earlier this year. (Photo: PTI)

Team India’s media manager accused of leaking information to Anurag Thakur

Team India’s media manager Nishant Arora has been accused of leaking dressing room talks to the former BCCI president Anurag Thakur.
05 Feb 2017 1:19 PM

Nation Gallery

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
In one of the major railway accidents of the country, Odisha-bound Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night in Kuneru of Komarada mandal, Andhra Pradesh, killing 36 and injuring 60. (Photo: PN Murthy)

Andhra's Hirakhand Express derailed killing 39, injuring 60
Thousands of students gathered on the sands of Marina in Chennai as protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' snowballed across Tamil Nadu.

Thousands protest at Chennai's Marina beach in support of Jallikattu
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exclusive: Hrithik and Urvashi cosy up hand-in-hand; what's brewing?

Since the picture speaks for itself to a great extent, we leave the rest to your imagination.
 

Virender Sehwag trolls ‘Chinese’ Sourav Ganguly in cryptic tweet

Virender Sehwag trolled Sourav Ganguly in the most peculiar way, calling the former Team India captain 'Chinese'. (Photo: Twitter/ AFP)
 

Team India media manager Nishant Jeet Arora resigns

Nishant Jeet Arora resigned as Indian cricket team’s media manager. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Woman in Hyderabad walks away unconcerned after causing accident

The footage has shocked people (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watch: Anushka, Diljit and Suraj are phenomenal in Phillauri's quirky trailer

Screengrabs from the film.
 

Video: Prince Harry bests William, Kate in London royal run

Britain's Prince William, second left, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Prince Harry take part in a relay race, during a training event to promote the charity Heads Together, at the Queen Elizabeth II Park in London. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Team India media manager Nishant Jeet Arora resigns

Nishant Jeet Arora resigned as Indian cricket team’s media manager. (Photo: BCCI)

Sachin Tendulkar praises ‘complete bowler’ R Ashwin

Sachin Tendulkar praised R Ashwin saying he has changed completely as a bowler in the last two years. (Photo: AFP)

Shahid Afridi wants Kashmir issue resolved, tweets for peace

Shahid Afridi took to Twitter to express his solidarity and support with the region of Kashmir. (Photo: AP)

How Indian power play helped Bangladesh rise

The invitation to the one-off match in Hyderabad, which will commence on February 9, was a long time coming but Bangladesh remain grateful to India for pushing their claim for Test status, a move that was beneficial to both sides. (Photo: AP)

Autograph hunter’s bounty after Anil Kumble’s 10-74 heroics

Anil Kumble
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham