Sports, Cricket

You'll always be my captain: Virat Kohli's emotional message for MS Dhoni

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 6, 2017, 10:48 am IST
Updated Jan 6, 2017, 1:30 pm IST
Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him, wrote Kohli on Dhoni.
Virat Kohli, who is all set to take over from MS Dhoni as Indian cricket team skipper in limited-overs cricket, posted an emotional message for Dhoni after he stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper. (Photo: Virat Kohli / Twitter)
 Virat Kohli, who is all set to take over from MS Dhoni as Indian cricket team skipper in limited-overs cricket, posted an emotional message for Dhoni after he stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper. (Photo: Virat Kohli / Twitter)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli paid an emotional tribute to MS Dhoni after he stepped down from India’s ODI and T20I captaincy. Kohli, who is already leading India’s Test team, is all set to step into Dhoni’s role as India’s ODI and T20 captain as the selectors meet on Friday to pick new Indian captain in the limited-overs cricket and the squad for the three-match ODI series and three Twenty20 against England.

Kohli, who was picked to lead ICC ODI Team of the Year, made his ODI and Test debut under Dhoni. While the Delhi batsman is currently one of the best modern day batsmen going around along side Kane Williamson, Joe Root and Steve Smith, he posted a candid message on his Twitter about India’s World Cup-winning skipper.

Kohli, who was a part of India’s World Cup triumph in 2011 and Champions Trophy win in 2013 in England under MS Dhoni, said:

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Team India

Although, in the past, there were speculation that Dhoni and Kohli did not share a good rapport, the duo have always made it a point to praise each other and have enjoyed each others' company on the field. While Dhoni has recently termed Kohli as one of the best, Kohli  has always spoken highly of Dhoni’s contribution towards Indian cricket and how he always looks to learn the tricks of captaincy from Dhoni.

Tags: virat kohli, ms dhoni, team india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Virat Kohli

Captain Kohli: Virat set to lead in all formats

The selectors are expected to name Test skipper Kohli as full time captain for the limited overs cricket as well.
06 Jan 2017 2:17 AM
After captaining India for over nine years, MS Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20I skipper ahead of the India versus England ODI series. (Photo: AFP)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni: The most un-Indian captain India ever had

Like his playing style, low on intricacies and high on outcome, Dhoni stepping down as India's ODI, T20 captain made a huge impact.
05 Jan 2017 7:15 PM
Test skipper Kohli is expected to be anointed captain of the limited overs teams also, after Mahendra Singh Dhoni decided to step down from the job in a surprise decision last night. (Photo: AFP)

Virat Kohli to be named limited overs captain to usher in new era

The selectors have the onerous task of choosing 2 squads having a right balance as there has been a few injuries to top players recently.
05 Jan 2017 1:11 PM
R Ashwin fondly talked about how he and MS Dhoni had a long discussion ahead of the final over in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2013 where India beat England. (Photo: AFP)

R Ashwin takes to Twitter, praises Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s leadership

MS Dhoni stepped down as India's ODIand T20 skipper ahead of the England ODIs.
06 Jan 2017 9:44 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen palaces and sub-zero swimming at Harbin ice festival
HuskMitNavn, a Dutch artist, can make his funny black-and-white drawings jump off the page. He merges both 2D and 3D worlds by simply folding or tweaking the paper. (Photo: Instagram/ @huskmitnavn1)

Cartoons come to life with quirky 3D tricks
Pets are adorable but they are equally hilarious when they manage to get themselves in awkward situations and many such images made it to the internet (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens share images of their dogs landing in hilarious situations
A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Produce store employee admiring his work gets Photoshop treatment
Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Dogs provide therapy in a Brazilian hospital
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Xiaomi unveils ultra-thin Mi TV 4, White bezel-less Mi Mix

Xiaomi Mi TV 4
 

You'll always be my captain: Virat Kohli's emotional message for MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli, who is all set to take over from MS Dhoni as Indian cricket team skipper in limited-overs cricket, posted an emotional message for Dhoni after he stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper. (Photo: Virat Kohli / Twitter)
 

R Ashwin takes to Twitter, praises Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s leadership

R Ashwin fondly talked about how he and MS Dhoni had a long discussion ahead of the final over in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2013 where India beat England. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Kangana-Shahid-Saif’s Rangoon trailer is high on action and romance

Screengrabs from the trailer of 'Rangoon'.
 

Abu Azmi's son Farhan slams Bollywood actress Esha Gupta for criticizing his father

Farhan's wife Ayesha Takia used to be an actress before marriage
 

Berlin attacker Amri used 14 different identities

Berlin attacker Anis Amri (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

R Ashwin takes to Twitter, praises Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s leadership

R Ashwin fondly talked about how he and MS Dhoni had a long discussion ahead of the final over in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2013 where India beat England. (Photo: AFP)

Hyderabad Cricket Association twists and turns on googly

Hyderabad Cricket Association Logo

Thakur Tilak Varma ton boosts Hyderabad total

Thakur Tilak Varma

Mumbai ride on Prithvi Shaw’s century

Prithvi Shaw

Captain Kohli: Virat set to lead in all formats

Virat Kohli
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham