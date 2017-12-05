LIVE India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Cricket Day 4 Virat Kohli New Delhi Feroz Shah Kotla

search on deccanchronicle.com
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Cricket Day 4

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 5, 2017, 8:59 am IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 8:59 am IST
After staging strong comeback on the third day,Team India will look to quickly wrap up Sri Lanka innings on the fourth day.
Ravichandran Ashwin led Team India fightback on the third day by picking up three wickets to put visitors on the backfoot. (Photo:AP)
Preview:

New Delhi: Sri Lanka batting finally came good in the third and final test at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi. The third day of the final test saw Sri Lankan stage comeback, led by their two most experienced and talented batsmen in form of Angelo Mathews and skipper Dinesh Chandimal, as the duo put on 181 runs for the fourth wicket.

Chandimal remained unbeaten on 147 runs will look to add more runs to the team total in company of Lakshan Sandakan in the first session of the fourth day.

For Team India, Ravichandran Ashwin led the way with three wickets to help the team stage a strong comeback in the final session of Day 3. Sri Lanka lost five wickets for just 39 runs in the final session to finish day three on 356 for nine, trailing India by 180 runs and just one wicket left.

Alongside Ashwin, pacers Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and left arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja all chipped in with 2 wickets apiece to put the visitors on the backfoot.

