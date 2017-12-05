search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have put up 50 run stand between them for 5th wicket. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: 50 for Kohli, India closer to 400-run lead
 
Sports, Cricket

IND vs SL: Masked Sri Lankans on field as smog drama returns to Feroz Shah Kotla

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BIPIN DANI
Published Dec 5, 2017, 2:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 2:15 pm IST
The smog interruptions on Day 2 of the 3rd Test in New Delhi had created a lot of buzz.
The Dinesh Chandimal-led side was once again seen wearing masks on Day four of the ongoing Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 The Dinesh Chandimal-led side was once again seen wearing masks on Day four of the ongoing Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)

New Delhi: The smog interruptions and Sri Lankan cricketers wearing masks on Sunday during the second day's play of the third India versus Sri Lanka Test generated a huge buzz. While the move found support in some quarters, some members of the BCCI top brass were not too happy about the same.

The Dinesh Chandimal-led side was once again seen wearing masks on Day four of the ongoing Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Tuesday.

 

(Photo: BCCI)(Photo: BCCI)

While Sri Lanka pacer Suranga Lakmal had left the field in the first session on Day 4 after vomiting, the remainder of the Lankan side once again resorted to wearing masks in the second session on Day 4 as the Indian side batted for the second time after bowling out Sri Lanka for 373.

Earlier, it was learnt that Thilanga Sumathipala, the president of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board had spoken to the International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Dave Richardson on the smog conditions under which the players had to play with masks during the second session on the second day of the ongoing Test in New Delhi.   

According to the highly placed sources in Sri Lanka, the cricket board chief spoke Richardson on Sunday before the BCCI acting president CK Khanna instructed Indian cricket board’s secretary Amitabh Chaudhary to register protest with SLC.

"Richardson heard the president calmly and promised to "look into the matter," the source in SLC said. 

"The Test matches are played under the supervision of ICC and the match officials (umpires and match-referee) are abide to receive call from the ICC," the source added.

(Photo: BCCI)(Photo: BCCI)

While Sri Lankan cricketers chose to wear masks, none of the Indian cricketers, who are part of the playing XI in the ongoing, played without wearing masks. Also, none of the Sri Lankan cricketers used masks as they batted.

"Players safety is paramount. It is a good idea to protect yourself. (I was) surprised how the Indian team is coping (with this). They are the superstars of cricket currently,”

Prof. Arjuna De Silva, the member of the medical panel attached with the SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) board said from Colombo.

"Not all players’ health issues the same. Pollution should affect all. Only issue is that our players are not used to playing in conditions with smog. Also if you have airway hypersensitivity then this can trigger asthma and chest problems," concluded Arjuna De Silva.

Tags: india vs sri lanka, new delhi test, delhi smog, suranga lakmal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Masks on faces! New Delhi smog, pollution trouble Sri Lanka amidst Virat Kohli show
New Delhi smog affects Dinesh Chandimal, Sri Lanka skipper receives medical treatment
Sri lankan cricketers throw up in dressing room after fielding in smoggy Delhi
New Delhi smog made Sri Lanka players vomit after fielding, says Nic Pothas
IND vs SL 3rd Test Day 2: Sri Lanka rebuild post smog drama, Virat Kohli show


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IND vs SL: Masked Sri Lankans on field as smog drama returns to Feroz Shah Kotla

The Dinesh Chandimal-led side was once again seen wearing masks on Day four of the ongoing Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Pak: Social activist goes 'missing' following discussion on extremism

Mahmood is associated with Low-Key Lokai that brings people together for dialogues and debates on issues critical for building a peaceful society. (Photo: ANI)
 

Indian Premier League side opposes RR, Chennai Super Kings' player retention plans

One certain franchise is doing all they can to ensure that RR and CSK are not given the right to retain the players they lost during their suspension period. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India chief selector MSK Prasad makes a big statement on out-of-favour Yuvraj Singh

“With Yuvraj Singh, there were also the fitness issues,” said chairman of selectors MSK Prasad after picking Indian squad for three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Video: MS Dhoni’s adorable daughter sings popular Malayalam song

MS Dhoni’s adorable daughter shows off her musical talent in Instagram video. (Photo: Instagram / zivasinghdhoni006)
 

Here’s why Bumrah and not Kuldeep was picked in Virat Kohli’s squad vs South Africa

While Jasprit Bumrah received his maiden Test call-up, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav could not make the cut to the Indian squad for South Africa Tests. (Photo: AP / PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

LIVE| India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4: Sandakan scalps Shikhar Dhawan, India 4-down

Shikhar Dhawan misses out on century after beign dismissed for 67 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

Sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekera stops India-bound Sri Lanka ODI team's departure

Sri Lankan Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera stopped nine cricketers leaving for India on Tuesday to take part in a one-day series because he was unhappy with the team choice. (Photo: AFP / Screegrab)

Indian Premier League side opposes RR, Chennai Super Kings' player retention plans

One certain franchise is doing all they can to ensure that RR and CSK are not given the right to retain the players they lost during their suspension period. (Photo: BCCI)

India chief selector MSK Prasad makes a big statement on out-of-favour Yuvraj Singh

“With Yuvraj Singh, there were also the fitness issues,” said chairman of selectors MSK Prasad after picking Indian squad for three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP / PTI)

Dinesh Chandimal axed from Sri Lanka squad for India ODIs

Dinesh Chandimal, who was last man out for 164 in Sri Lanka's first innings in New Delhi on Tuesday, is the major victim of the latest changes made to rejuvenate the national fortunes. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham