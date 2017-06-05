ICC Champions Trophy: Australia bowls out Bangladesh for 182

The Bangladesh batsmen once again failed to perform as expected. (Photo:AP)

London: Tamim Iqbal offered Bangladesh's lone resistance with a valiant 95 as Australia restricted his side to 182 all out in Monday's Champions Trophy Group A clash.

After hitting 128 against England in Bangladesh's opening match on Thursday, Tamim was the main man once again, but this time he lacked support and was unable to stop Australia taking control at The Oval.

While Tamim was rock solid, hitting his 95 off 114 balls with six fours and three sixes, Shakib Al Hasan was the next highest scorer on 29.

Pace bowler Mitchell Starc was Australia's most effective force with four wickets from his 8.3 overs.