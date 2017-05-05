Sports, Cricket

GL vs DD: Gujarat Lions done in by daredevilry

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 5, 2017, 12:46 am IST
Updated May 5, 2017, 12:46 am IST
Rishab Pant, Sanju Samson go great guns to fashion Delhi win.
Rishab Pant (left) raises his bat to celebrate his half-century with Sanju Samson looks on during their match against Gujarat Lions in New Delhi on Thursday. (Right) Suresh Raina continued his good run with the bat scoring a whirlwhind 77 to help his team to a formidable total. (Photo: BCCI)
 Rishab Pant (left) raises his bat to celebrate his half-century with Sanju Samson looks on during their match against Gujarat Lions in New Delhi on Thursday. (Right) Suresh Raina continued his good run with the bat scoring a whirlwhind 77 to help his team to a formidable total. (Photo: BCCI)

New Delhi: Dial Pant for power. That was the message from the Delhi Daredevils stumper-batsman, who laid into the Gujarat Lions’ scarce bowling resources with almost unthinking savagery as he and Sanju Samson dealt in sixes more than singles to fire the hosts to a one-sided, seven-wicket win at the Kotla here on Thursday.

Chasing 209, the second highest in IPL history, the two young Delhi guns made a mockery of the 10-plus per over asking rate. Given the size of the chase, Delhi crossed the line with an astounding 15 balls in hand, more than making up for all the blunders and errors they had committed in the field.

If the win margin was incredible, the strokeplay from the two was even more so. Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik had done well in a rapid 133-run retrieval job from 12 overs for the Lions. Pant and Samson made them look positively lethargic, their 143 runs for the second wicket coming off just 63 legal deliveries. Eye-popping doesn’t even begin to describe the carnage unleashed on the bowling.

Samson was finally caught off a mishit for 61 that came from 31 deliveries, had seven sixes and not a single boundary. He fell at 167, but sparring partner Rishab was not done yet, blasting away to keep the run-gathering at high tempo before nicking a slash to the wicketkeeper for 97 (43b, 6x4, 9x6).

The best of Pant’s 15 shots to the fence was a late cut, delicately executed against Pradeep Sangwan’s brisk pace — all in all, an innings that combined power and grace with oodles of class against a shell-shocked attack.
Delhi still needed 30 runs at that point, but the job was done.

Earlier, dropped twice, Raina made merry, piling up a stroke-filled 77 (43b, 5x4, 4x6) before being run out. In doing so, though, he set the tone for his side, who ended up posting 208/7, Ravindra Jadeja smacking the final two balls of the innings for sixes to help cross the double hundred mark. Raina and Karthik put together the first century stand by their team in IPL-10, authoring a rescue act that took their side from 10/2 in the second to 143/3 in the 14th over.

Tags: gujarat lions, sanju samson, rishabh pant

World Gallery

Cholera is spread via food or water contaminated with the faeces or vomit of someone carrying the disease, a particular risk in overcrowded areas such as refugee camps. The World Health Organization says a cholera outbreak in Somalia has grown to more than 25,000 cases this year alone and is expected to double by the end of June. (Photo: AFP)

Conflict-ridden South Sudan battles cholera
A suicide bombing near the US embassy in Kabul on Wednesday killed 8 people and wounded at least 25..

Suicide blast hits NATO convoy in Kabul, civilian vehicles damaged
Protesters clash with riot police as they attempt to force their way closer to US Embassy to mark May Day celebrations in Manila, Philippines. As in the past years, workers mark Labor Day with calls for higher wages and an end to the so-called

In pics: Distress labourers around the world mark May Day with protest
Protesters lit buses on fire, blocked roads and clashed with police on Friday during a general strike in Brazil.

Buses torched, roads blocked: Brazil hit by first general strike in 2 decades
Italy's partisan resistance movement had been going since the start of the war. It was made up of many different groups.

Italy Liberation Day: People celebrate anniversary of end of civil war
Thousands of people in Damasak fled the town when Boko Haram extremists seized it in the fall of 2014. Two years later, residents are now returning home to start their lives afresh.

Nigeria: Once seized by Boko Haram, Damasak now returns to normalcy
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tubelight teaser: Salman silences critics with major acting chops

Screengrabs from the film's teaser.
 

Video: Mahendra Singh Dhoni shows his lighter side as he plays with Imran Tahir's son

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently seen again, playing with the son of one of his Rising Pune Supergiant teammates Imran Tahir. (Photo: RPS/ Instagram)
 

Nagaland creates history by unveiling largest church in Asia

This Zunheboto Church was designed 13 years ago (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kangana brings out fiery glory of Rani Lakshmibai in Manikarnika’s first poster

Kangana Ranaut on the banks of river Ganga, where she unveiled the first poster of the film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'.
 

Drake denies allegations that he made former porn star Sophie Brussaux pregnant

Drake
 

Smartphones that feature OIS for better, stable photos

The whole camera module is based on a gyroscope motor that constantly moves around to compensate the phone’s physical movements. (image: pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Shahid Afridi talks of Indian pals

Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir clash during an India vs Pakistan match in Kanpur back in 2007 (Photo: AP)

Video: Mahendra Singh Dhoni shows his lighter side as he plays with Imran Tahir's son

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was recently seen again, playing with the son of one of his Rising Pune Supergiant teammates Imran Tahir. (Photo: RPS/ Instagram)

Matthew Hayden inspired Mitchell Johnson to work harder

Mitchell Johnson that the physique of Indian bowlers, in general, has improved in the last few years. (Photo: AFP)

Hold selection committee meeting, Team India will play Champions Trophy: COA to BCCI

The Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators has advised BCCI to conduct a selection committee meeting to pick Indian squad for Champions Trophy which will commence in June this year. (Photo: PTI)

Video: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes collide while taking catch against KKR

Ben Stokes and Steve Smith collided on the pitch, while attempting to take a catch against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham