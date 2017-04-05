IPL 2017: Rain to spoil Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore opener?

Hyderabad: Despite entering the summer season, the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad could be delayed due to relief rainfall.

While the city is set to experience high temperatures of up to 37.7 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit), according to Accuweather, a bit of rainfall in the afternoon could cool things down for everyone.

Hyderabad Temperature on Wednesday. (Photo: Accuweather/ Screengrab)

However, we could expect a little delay in the opening ceremony due the possible afternoon showers. There will be seven per cent chance of rainfall in Hyderabad till 5pm, although the weather forecast suggests that the chances of a shower will decrease to five per cent, as we move closer to the opening ceremony, which is set to begin on 6.30 pm.

Precipitation in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Accuweather/ Screengrab)

Chances of cloud cover in hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Accuweather/ Screengrab)

It rained for a while in the city last afternoon as well, with several residents from Hyderabad taking the opportunity to share pictures of the rain on Twitter.

IPL posted a rather picturesque photo of the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium around dusk on their official Twitter handle on Teusday. Although the dark clouds mixed with the sunlight made for pretty photography, the possibility of rain puts a dampener on the opening IPL game.

Latest reports (as of 4.30 pm) from Hyderabad suggest that dark clouds have started gathering over the city.