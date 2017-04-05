Sports, Cricket

IPL 2017: Rain to spoil Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore opener?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 5, 2017, 5:01 pm IST
Updated Apr 5, 2017, 5:32 pm IST
Rain-threatened Hyderabad could experience delay in IPL opening ceremony ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad-Royal Challenders Bangalore match.
Hyderabad: Despite entering the summer season, the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad could be delayed due to relief rainfall.

While the city is set to experience high temperatures of up to 37.7 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit), according to Accuweather, a bit of rainfall in the afternoon could cool things down for everyone.

Hyderabad Temperature on Wednesday. (Photo: Accuweather/ Screengrab)Hyderabad Temperature on Wednesday. (Photo: Accuweather/ Screengrab)

However, we could expect a little delay in the opening ceremony due the possible afternoon showers. There will be seven per cent chance of rainfall in Hyderabad till 5pm, although the weather forecast suggests that the chances of a shower will decrease to five per cent, as we move closer to the opening ceremony, which is set to begin on 6.30 pm.

Precipitation in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Accuweather/ Screengrab)Precipitation in Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Accuweather/ Screengrab)

Chances of cloud cover in hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Accuweather/ Screengrab)Chances of cloud cover in hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Accuweather/ Screengrab)

It rained for a while in the city last afternoon as well, with several residents from Hyderabad taking the opportunity to share pictures of the rain on Twitter.

Hyderabad Rain

Hyderabad Rain

Hyderabad Rain

IPL posted a rather picturesque photo of the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium around dusk on their official Twitter handle on Teusday. Although the dark clouds mixed with the sunlight made for pretty photography, the possibility of rain puts a dampener on the opening IPL game.

Hyderabad Rain

Latest reports (as of 4.30 pm) from Hyderabad suggest that dark clouds have started gathering over the city.

Hyderabad Rain

Related Stories

Defending champions and hometeam Sunrisers Hyderabad take on last year’s runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal in IPL 10 season opener. (Photo: IPL Twitter)

IPL 2017: Indian Premier League season 10 schedule

Hyderabad will host the IPL 10 season opener and final, while Bengaluru will host a qualifier and an eliminator.
05 Apr 2017 1:16 PM
Pathiv Patel will look to take the bowlers to the cleaners in IPL 10. (Photo: AFP)

IPL 2017: Parthiv Patel, Jos Buttler Twitter banter will leave you in splits

The banter is another example of the healthy relationship that players from different countries enjoy in IPL.
05 Apr 2017 1:10 PM
8 IPL teams, 1 coveted trophy; the tenth Indian Premier League extravaganza will begin on April 5th as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad. (Photo: IPL Twitter)

IPL 2017 squads: Introduction to teams' arsenal for Indian Premier League 10

The teams have plenty to choose from a big list of star cricketers.
05 Apr 2017 12:20 PM
Archana Vijaya

IPL 2017: Archana Vijaya making a grand comeback

The glamorous Archana Vijaya returns to TV show ‘Extraaa Innings T20’ in this year’s IPL!
05 Apr 2017 12:18 AM
After a long home season of Test cricket, the Indian cricket fans will turn their attention to white-ball cricket as the tenth edition of Indian Premier League gets underaway in Hyderabad, on Wednesday. (Photo: IPL Twitter)

IPL 2017: Team strengths and weaknesses in 10th edition of Indian Premier League

Here’s how the teams stack up for the cricketing extravaganza which begins in Hyderabad on Wednesday as defending champions SRH face RCB.
04 Apr 2017 5:01 PM

More From Cricket

Rishi Kapoor bats for letting Pakistani cricketers play in IPL

Rishi Kapoor's plea comes in after the ties between the two countries are going through a rough patch.

Virat Kohli named Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World for 2016

Virat Kohli amassed 1215 Test runs at a stupendous average of 75.93 in 2016. (Photo: AP)

Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza quits Twenty20 cricket

Mashrafe Mortaza played 52 Twenty20 internationals to claim 39 wickets and score 368 runs. (Photo: AP)

IPL 2017: Parthiv Patel, Jos Buttler Twitter banter will leave you in splits

Pathiv Patel will look to take the bowlers to the cleaners in IPL 10. (Photo: AFP)

IPL 2017 squads: Introduction to teams' arsenal for Indian Premier League 10

8 IPL teams, 1 coveted trophy; the tenth Indian Premier League extravaganza will begin on April 5th as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Hyderabad. (Photo: IPL Twitter)
