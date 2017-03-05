 LIVE !  :  India will look to bounce back on Day 2 of the second Test after they were bundled out for 189 in the first innings on Day 1. (Photo: AFP) Live cricket score, India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 2: Hosts look to fight back
 
Live cricket score of Day 2 of the second Test between India vs Australia in Bangalore.
Bengaluru: India will look to bounce back on Day 2 of the second Test after they were bundled out for 189 in the first innings on Day 1.

Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed career-best figures of eight for 50 to bowl out India for 189. This was India’s third batting collapse in a row against the visiting team. The Virat Kohli-led side could only manage to put up 105 and 107 in the two innings of the first Test in Pune.

Lyon tormented Indian batters with spin and bounce as he picked up crucial wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli among others.

Team India won the toss and elected to bat. Injured Murali Vijay was replaced at the top by Abhinav Mukund, who was dismissed for a duck by Mitchell Starc on his return to the team after six years. Lyon dismissed Pujara immediately before lunch with India on 72/2.

The next two sessions belonged to the team from Down Under as Team India's woes against quality spin bowling continued. The hero of Pune Test, Steve O’Keefe, dismissed Karum Nair to pick up his solitary wicket in the first innings.

Australia ended the first day's play at 40/0.

