Sports, Cricket

India’s opening conundrum remains unabated

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVI CHAKRAVARTHY
Published Mar 5, 2017, 1:03 am IST
Updated Mar 5, 2017, 4:05 am IST
KL Rahul, after a long forgotten debut against the West Indies in June 2011.
Abhinav Mukund
 Abhinav Mukund

Bengaluru: Five years and seven months is a long time in any sport. Even more so in cricket where an year or more in the woods is almost taking nirvana from the game. In the scenario, it is mind-boggling that opener Abhinav Mukund, out in the wilderness since 2011 gained a lifeline, albeit fortuitously, to pad up for India again.

Having played the last of his five Tests against England at Nottingham in August 2011, the left-handed Mukund recalled into the squad for the one-off Test against Bangladesh last month, opened the innings for the sixth time in his career, with KL Rahul, after a long forgotten debut against the West Indies in June 2011.

Mukund’s start-stop-start career gained a fresh lease of life, though it’s unclear how long, as TN state-mate M. Vijay, on the threshold of a 50th appearance was forced out of the second Test against here owing to a shoulder injury.

The injury which Vijay sustained while fielding in Pune in the first Test didn’t appear alarming enough in the days preceding the second game at Bengaluru, but not getting the all-clear on his left shoulder meant that Mukund opened for the national team in a long while.

Alas, it wasn’t meant to last, at least in the first innings. Lasting just eight deliveries, Mukund was trapped by a low swinging full toss which hit him above the ankle on the left-peg. He didn’t add to his tally of 211 runs from the previous five starts.

It brought into sharp focus the opening conundrum that India’s been facing. “We go in there with the intent to get a big partnership for the team but it hasn’t happened,” said Rahul after his 90.

Tags: abhinav mukund, murali vijay

Lifestyle Gallery

The nine-room hotel named

Hotel with the 'worst view in the world' opens with Banksy art
Manish Arora's winter collection called 'Cosmic Love' features at the Paris Fashion Week in all kinds of textures and vibrant colours inspired by the universe. (Photo: AP)

Models walk for Manish Arora's Winter Collection at Paris Fashion Week
A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film and TV show scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Toddler and parents recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes
Haitians celebrate the last day of the carnival with drama, song and dance with a mixture of Catholic pre-Lenten festivities and African, Spanish and native cultures. (Photo: AP)

Haitians celebrate the last day of Carnival with colour and dance
Oleksandra Kutas became Ukraine's first wheelchair model when she walked the ramp earlier this month at the New York Fashion Week show for the first time. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Ukraine's first wheelchair model transcends barriers
On the last day of carnival men dance wearing cow-bells or folk costumes, as they make their way to neighboring villages and invite the women to dance; the women, in turn, offer the men local delicacies and wine (Photo: AP)

Greeks relive ancient tradition with carnival in Naxos
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA spacecraft’s close call with Martian moon Phobos

MAVEN, with an elliptical orbit around Mars, has an orbit that crosses those of other spacecraft and the moon Phobos many times over the course of a year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Odisha: Human-monkey face-off results in road blockade in Odisha

(Representational image)
 

Sonam slams dailies for using unsavoury captions to describe her racy attire

Sona was candour personified.
 

Watch: Nathan Lyon’s delivery that completely deceived Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli did not offer a shot to a Nathan Lyon ball, thinking that it would go down the leg side. (Photo: PTI)
 

Indian hacker reveals loophole in Uber app for lifetime of free rides

Specify an invalid payment method and the Uber app allows to ride for free.
 

Airtel plans to counter Reliance Jio; offers 28GB data for Rs 345

Airtel’s announcement comes soon after Reliance Jio announced its most economical mobile data plan alongside the Jio Prime services.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Fitting tribute to the doyens of domestic cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin

8-pack Nathan Lyon is over the moon

Nathan Lyon

Ashwin will run through Australia: KL Rahul

KL Rahul

Ind vs Aus 2nd test: Lyon king

Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates with teammates after taking eight wickets during the first day of the second test match against India at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Pleased to get the wicket of Virat Kohli: Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon walked into the record books with career-best figures of 8 for 50 on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham