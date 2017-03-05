Sports, Cricket

Australia gain advantage against India after batsmen slog it out

PTI
Published Mar 5, 2017, 5:54 pm IST
Updated Mar 5, 2017, 6:08 pm IST
Fighting 50s by Matt Renshaw and Shaun Marsh consolidated Australia's position but Virat Kohli's captaincy left a lot to be desired.
Young opener Matt Renshaw (60) and experienced Shaun Marsh (66) battled hard against the Indian spinners. (Photo: AP)
 Young opener Matt Renshaw (60) and experienced Shaun Marsh (66) battled hard against the Indian spinners. (Photo: AP)

Bengaluru: Australian batsmen showed commendable application to claim the upper-hand against India with a vital 48-run first innings lead after reaching 237 for six on an engaging second day of the second cricket Test at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Young opener Matt Renshaw (60) and experienced Shaun Marsh (66) battled hard against the Indian spinners. Their fighting half-centuries consolidated Australia's position in the match but Virat Kohli's captaincy left a lot to be desired.

On a pitch aiding spinners, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/49), the home team's top wicket-taker, got to bowl only 17 overs, which is comparatively less when compared to Ravichandran Ashwin (1/75 in 41 overs).

While Ashwin bowled a tight line and beat the bat on occasions, it was Jadeja, who looked like the most lethal among the Indian bowlers. To their credit, the Australians gave a better account of themselves on a two-paced wicket.

Jadeja was using the rough created on both sides of the stumps more effectively but Kohli's decision was baffling as he even gave Karun Nair an over in the end.

It was perhaps one of the most intense and intriguing days of Test cricket in the current home season where the batting team managed a total of 197 runs off 90 overs in a single day's play.

A first innings lead of even 100 runs would be as good as a 175-run lead on this track, which would make it even more difficult for the Indian batsmen, already under pressure after three poor innings of under 200 runs.

Unlike India, Australia had some good partnerships including a 52-run opening stand between David Warner (33) and Renshaw after which the former was bowled by a classical off-break from Ashwin.

Skipper Steve Smith (8), for a change, was dismissed cheaply with Wriddhiman Saha taking a fantastic catch off Jadeja's bowling.

But the partnership that turned out to be crucial was the one between Renshaw and Marsh senior which yielded 52 runs.

The duo came together at 82 for 2 and they consumed more than 25 overs. It was the manner in which they handled Umesh Yadav's reverse swing and the two spinners which made it difficult for the home team.

Renshaw, in particular, was a revelation during his 196-ball stay. He showed solid defensive technique and hit five fours and a six off Jadeja before being stumped.

Marsh, however, got an able ally in Matthew Wade (25 batting). The duo added 57 runs for the sixth wicket during which they got past India's first innings total.

Renshaw, who dropped anchor to build a solid innings, took his time to score runs. He reached to his third half century when he clipped Ravichandran Ashwin through mid-wicket for a couple of runs.

Renshaw's fifty came in 240 minutes of 183 balls with five boundaries to his name. His fifth boundary came after facing 71 balls.

Jadeja had the last laugh as he forced Renshaw, who had belted the same bowler over his head for a magnificent six, to come outside the crease to play the ball. The batsman missed it completely and Wriddhiman Saha dismantled the bails before the opener could get in.

Jadeja then removed Peter Handscomb, after the batsman scored 16 runs of 30 balls with two boundaries. He came down the track and tried to flick it but failed to get contact as the ball went straight towards Ashwin at mid-wicket.

Ashwin dived towards his right and got his hand to it, the ball fumbled out but luckily it again hit his arm and bounced again which helped him gather it in the second attempt.

Australia, who were 40 for two overnight, could only add 47 runs from 29 overs while losing two important wickets.

India, who were shot out for a paltry 189 in the first innings, showed a lot of intent and they were fired up for most part of the morning session.

The session belonged to India as they put shackles around the Australian batsmen by not allowing them to score freely.

The crucial session also saw a lot of theatrics and verbal sparrings between the players of the two sides.

Ishant and Smith were involved in some theatrics with the India pacer making faces on quite a few occasions to the visiting captain after his shout for an LBW was turned down by the umpire. Kohli was also seen enjoying the moment as he wore a smile from behind to what Ishant was doing.

Smith looked like amused initially but later retorted in his own way. The Australian captain also survived a close LBW decision. India asked for a DRS referral but to no avail.

The Australian captain was not to play a long innings on Sunday as he succumbed to the intense Indian pressure in the 42nd over as his defensive shot off Jadeja hit the inside edge of his bat and the pad before wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha took a fine diving catch.

Tags: matt renshaw, shaun marsh, india vs australia
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

After Steve O'Keefe's 12-wicket haul in Pune, it was senior-pro Nathan Lyon's turn to torment the Indian batsmen and he recorded the best bowling figures in an innings by an overseas bowler. (Photo: PTI)

Nathan Lyon roars for Australia as India skittled out for 189

A gritty 90 from opener Lokesh Rahul was the lone bright spot in an otherwise embarrassing collapse by India.
04 Mar 2017 5:42 PM
KL Rahul

Ashwin will run through Australia: KL Rahul

On Saturday at Bengaluru, home lad Rahul and to an extent Karun Nair were the only ones to show some gumption against Nathan Lyon’s big turners.
05 Mar 2017 12:56 AM

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

New sex toys can pulse in time to favourite songs on your smart phone

Experts also said that cyber sex will become common among couples soon (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Fans burst crackers in France to celebrate re-release of Rajini's Baasha

Rajini's last release was the all-time blockbuster 'Kabali'.
 

Here's how casual sex can have an impact on your mental health

The consequences of hook-up culture (Photo: Pixabay)
 

'Don't be oversmart': Salman Khan's advice to Varun for Judwaa 2

Salman Khan with Varun Dhawan.
 

Video: Virat Kohli in splits after Ishant Sharma mocks Steve Smith

Ishant Sharma mocked the Australian captain Steve Smith by making faces at him. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Karan's 'children' Varun, Sid and Alia congratulate him on the birth of his twins

Karan had launched the three in his directorial, 'Student of the Year'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

S Sreesanth donates money to blind Indian cricket team

Sreesanth donated his earnings from a visit to Oman to the Indian blind cricket team. (Photo: AFP)

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: Australia end Day 2 on 237/6, lead by 48 runs

Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets on Day 2. (Photo: AP)

IPL contributed to Team India’s decline in close-in fielding: Ian Chappell

Ian Chappell believes that the lack of anticipation led to Team India dropping those crucial catches. (Photo: BCCI)

Video: Virat Kohli in splits after Ishant Sharma mocks Steve Smith

Ishant Sharma mocked the Australian captain Steve Smith by making faces at him. (Photo: BCCI)

Video: R Ashwin removes David Warner with a magical delivery

Ravichandran Ashwin produced a magical delivery in the first session of the second day to dismiss Australian opener David Warner. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham