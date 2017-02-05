Sports, Cricket

Blind Cricket World T20: India register massive win against Australia

ANI
Published Feb 5, 2017, 7:22 pm IST
Updated Feb 5, 2017, 9:12 pm IST
After being asked to bat first, India rode on the master class of Sunil (B3), who scored a brilliant knock of 163 runs off just 72.
India registered their sixth win in the competition, with this victory over Australia. (Photo: PTI)
Kochi: Continuing their imperious form in the ongoing T20 World Cup for the Blind, defending champions India registered their sixth win of the event, thrashing Australia by 124 runs at the Rajagiri College Ground on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 273, Australia were bundled out for 144 in 18.3 overs.

For Australia, Daniel James Pritchard (B2) was the top scorer with 32, followed by Matthew James Cameron (B2) (27) and Ned Adam Charles Brewer Maiga (B3) (19).

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, India rode on the master class of Sunil (B3), who scored a brilliant knock of 163 runs off just 72, which included 29 fours. He was well supported by Muhammed Farhan (B2) who got retired hurt at his individual score of 53.

The Ajay Kumar Reddy side will next face New Zealand on February 7 at KIIT Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Tags: blind cricket, blind cricket t20 world cup, india vs australia
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

