Andhra U-16 batsman smashes 441 runs

Hyderabad: Andhra Under 16 cricketer N. Nithish Kumar Reddy has been in red hot form this season. Having scored runs by the tons in spurring his side to the South Zone title last month, he has continued his form at the national level.

On Thursday, the opener slammed 441 runs off 366 balls smashing 60 fours and seven sixes as Andhra (801 for 2 declared) toyed with hapless Nagaland on the second day of their all-India knockout match being played at Rajkot.

Having bowled the opposition out for a mere 56, Andhra replied with a first wicket stand of 535 between Nithish and B. Yogananda, who made 217 in 260 balls, belting 23 fours.

One down batsman and captain P. Subramanyam too scored 106 when the innings was declared.

Nagaland were 50 for 3 in their second essay when stumps were drawn.

The Andhra Cricket Association announced a cash award of Rs 2 lakh for Nithish. ACA president GVK Ranga Raju was all praise for the team. Secretary Ch Arun Kumar said; “It gives immense pleasure to the entire ACA that this boy is leading the team from the forefront.” He also lauded the efforts put in by Dr Gokaraju Gangaraju with his concept of formulating academies and BCCI senior selection committee chairman MSK Prasad in transforming dreams into reality.

Brief scores

Nagaland U-16 56 (Vasu 4/15, K. Nitish Kumar Reddy 3/24) and 50/3 vs Andhra U-16 801/2 in 127 overs (B. Yogananda 217 — 260b, 4x23, K. Nithish Kumar Reddy 441 — 366b, 4x60, 6x7, P. Subramanyam 106 not out — 131b, 4x9, 6x1)