Parthiv Patel to play Mumbai Test, Ishant Sharma released

Parthiv Patel was called back to the Indian Test team after eight long years. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Parthiv Patel is set to retain his place in Team India as wicketkeeper for the fourth Test against England at Mumbai after Wriddhiman Saha has failed to recover in time from his injury.

Saha was rested for the third Test as a precautionary measure after he developed a strain in his left thigh during the second match against England at Visakhapatnam. As a replacement, Parthiv was called back to the Indian Test team after eight long years.

The Gujarat glovesman impressed on his return with solid knocks of 42 and 67 not out in Mohali.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the decision to retain Parthiv was taken in a meeting, on Saturday evening.

If KL Rahul gets fit in time for the Mumbai Test, Parthiv is likely to bat in the middle-order at the expense of Karun Nair.

A BCCI official shared, "With the Ranji Trophy going on, it was felt that the squad should not be packed with too many players.”

Pacer Ishant Sharma has been released from the squad for his wedding.

India squad for fourth Test: Virat Kohli (c), Parthiv Patel (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.