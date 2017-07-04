Sports, Cricket

Three-horse race for India’s new coach job?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BIPIN DANI
Published Jul 4, 2017, 1:07 am IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 1:12 am IST
The last date for receiving the applications in July 9 and the members of the committee are meeting the next day.
Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody
 Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody

Mumbai: A top BCCI official on Monday made it clear that the decision to select Team India’s new coach will be solely the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and neither captain nor BCCI would interfere.

“Virat Kohli may have expressed his desire to have Ravi Shastri for the job but it will be purely a decision of the CAC. We will not fulfill captain Kohli’s wish,” he added.

The official also admitted that at present only three candidates are in the race. “The new coach is likely to be any of these three — Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody,”  he said.   

The last date for receiving the applications in July 9 and the members of the committee are meeting the next day.

“It will be up to the committee to decide whether to invite all applicants for the interview or if not then whom to invite...”.

So far none of the three applicants who had previously applied (on BCCI’s first advertisement) have heard anything from the CAC or the BCCI, this reporter has confirmed after speaking to each of them individually.

Meanwhile, Shastri formally applied for the position of head coach, making him the front-runner for the high-profile job.

A senior BCCI official told PTI that Shastri has submitted his application ahead of the July 9 deadline.

The interviews will be conducted the following day by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar.

Another notable application was that of former West Indies opener Phil Simmons, who has also coached the Caribbean team apart from Ireland and Afghanistan (as a consultant).

Shastri, who served as Indian team director from August 2014 to June 2016, shares a healthy rapport with the players noteably captain Kohli.

It remains to be seen how the CAC will consider Shastri's case considering Ganguly backed Kumble over the former India all-rounder when the coach was picked last year.

Irrespective of who gets the job, it will be big shoes to fill in considering the fact that the team did well under Kumble.

Tags: bcci, ravi shastri

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revealed! Katrina Kaif has a gorgeous 'princess-look’ in Thugs of Hindostan

'Thugs of Hindostan' will be Katrina Kaif's second outing with Aamir Khan after 'Dhoom 3'. She started her career with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Boom'.
 

WATCH: Air India AC fails, 168 passengers fan themselves

Air India passengers complained that flight AI-880 took off with a malfunctioning air-conditioner.
 

Woman weighing 241 kg piling on more weight to set record for biggest hips

A nutritionist said if she doesn't it healthy she may face early death (Photo: YouTube)
 

Post Anil Kumble exit, Phil Simmons applies to coach Virat Kohli-led India

Phil Simmons, former coach of his home country West Indies has applied for the post of India’s coach. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video shows Trump hitting ‘CNN’ opponent, Twitter says doesn't violate its rules

Trump's tweet has become viral across the internet. In six hours it received 185,000 retweets, about 300,000 likes and nearly 100,000 comments. (Photo: AP)
 

Ravi Shastri applies for head coach role of Virat Kohli’s Team India

Ravi Shastri, who has previously worked as Team India director from 2014 to 2016, is said to be the frontrunner for the post since the time he said that he is up for the job to coach Team India. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Virat Kohli wants to put debacle behind

Virat Kohli

FICA backs Aussie cricketers in pay dispute with Cricket Australia

According to FICA, 230 professional cricketers, whom it represents, have been rendered unemployed following the ending of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the players and Cricket Australia. (Photo: AFP)

Post Anil Kumble exit, Phil Simmons applies to coach Virat Kohli-led India

Phil Simmons, former coach of his home country West Indies has applied for the post of India’s coach. (Photo: AFP)

Ravi Shastri applies for head coach role of Virat Kohli’s Team India

Ravi Shastri, who has previously worked as Team India director from 2014 to 2016, is said to be the frontrunner for the post since the time he said that he is up for the job to coach Team India. (Photo: PTI)

England vs South Africa: Proteas skipper Faf Du Plessis to miss first test

The South African captain is set to return to the UK next week (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham