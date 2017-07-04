Sports, Cricket

Shastri, Sehwag, Moody favourites to be appointed India head coach

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BIPIN DANI
Published Jul 4, 2017, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 4:24 pm IST
The BCCI also made it clear that Team India captain Virat Kohli will have absolutely no say in the selection of the head coach.
The BCCI CAC has narrowed the Team India head coach applicants to three candidates – Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody. (Photo: AFP/ BCCI)
 The BCCI CAC has narrowed the Team India head coach applicants to three candidates – Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody. (Photo: AFP/ BCCI)

Mumbai: The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising of former India greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, has narrowed down the candidates for the Team India head coach post to three applicants.

A top Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official admitted that although the Indian cricket board has received a number of applications, the CAC has now narrowed it down to their main three candidates – Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody.

A top BCCI official on Monday made it clear that the decision to select the Team India's new coach will solely be the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and neither captain nor BCCI would interfere in it.

"The new coach is likely to be any of these three - Ravi Shastri, Virender Sehwag and Tom Moody," he said.

The last date for receiving applications is Sunday, July 9 and the members of the committee are set to hold their selection meet on Monday, July 10.

While Moody and Sehwag had sent in their applications for the post before the original deadline last month, Shastri’s had applied after the deadline was extended to Sunday post Anil Kumble’s resignation as head coach.

A number of media reports have cited Ravi Shastri as the favourite for the position of head coach, as he is said to have the backing of Team India captain Virat Kohli. However, the BCCI official denied the fact that Kohli’s preferences will, in any form or manner influence the appointment of the next India head coach.

"Virat Kohli may have expressed his desire to have Ravi Shastri for the job but it will purely be a decision of the CAC. We will not empower Kohli's wish," said the official.

Tags: bcci, ravi shastri, virat kohli, virender sehwag
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Estranged couple Hrithik and Sussanne vacay together with kids, summer trip still on

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan bond big time for their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan in Orlando. (Pic: Instagram/iamsonalibendre))
 

Rumour: Apple’s iPhone 8 to go white

The images showcase a new white and black color variants and the vertical camera setup. (Image: Martin Hajek)
 

ICC Women’s World Cup: Pakistan’s Kainat Imtaz meets childhood idol Jhulan Goswami

After the Indo-Pak encounter, Pakistan’s Kainat Imtaz met up with her childhood cricket idol and current women’s cricketer, India’s Jhulan Goswami. (Photo: Instagram / Kainat Imtaz)
 

GST effect: List of cars that are now cheaper in India

Here are the GST rates and slabs for various car segments in India.
 

Stanford professor says humans won't have sex to procreate in the future

The embryos will be screened for potential diseases (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Forget overacting, in few films, Katrina hasn't acted at all: Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif broke up while shooting for Jagga Jasoos.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

ICC Women’s World Cup: Pakistan’s Kainat Imtaz meets childhood idol Jhulan Goswami

After the Indo-Pak encounter, Pakistan’s Kainat Imtaz met up with her childhood cricket idol and current women’s cricketer, India’s Jhulan Goswami. (Photo: Instagram / Kainat Imtaz)

Ravi Shastri will probably get team India's coaching job: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar feels his ex-teammate Ravi Shastri is the favourite to become the head coach of the Indian cricket team. (Photo:AP)

When Deepika Pallikal invited Hardik Pandya for lemonade in the hot Caribbean summer

Hardik Pandya, who has clearly been enjoying his stay in the Caribbean islands, even posted a few photos of himself on social media.(Photo: AFP)

BCCI likely to appoint professional managers for Team India

As per a BCCI source, the board wishes to get rid of this formula of pleasing members of state associations who are sent for the tours as managers with the team. (Photo: DC file photo)

Mithali Raj calls for improvement in batting ahead of World Cup game vs Sri Lanka

Mithali Raj is more concerned about India's batting and is keen for her side to build partnerships when it faces Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham