Sports, Cricket

LIVE cricket score India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli seeks win

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 4, 2017, 2:09 pm IST
Updated Jun 4, 2017, 2:21 pm IST
While the rain is expected to play spoilsport, fans will be hoping that rain gods alter their plans.
Birmingham: The wait of over two years is finally over as arch-rivals India and Pakistan square off at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in their ICC Champions Trophy opening game in Birmingham on Sunday.

While the rain is expected to play spoilsport, the fans, who will make sure the stadium is jam-packed, will be hoping that rain gods alter their plans and match to proceed smoothly.

There was no shortage of excitement before the match. However, the alleged Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli row added more spice to the build-up for the game. Although Kohli vehemently denied the reports of trouble between him and Team India coach, it will be interesting to witness how Indian team performs following the huge media coverage the entire saga garnered.

While Pakistan have never beaten India in ICC World Cup and World T20, they enjoy 2-1 win-loss record in ICC Champions Trophy. India, on the other hand, though would take confidence from the fact that what transpired when these two sides faced off eachother in Champions Trophy event the last time. Additionally, India enjoy a good record in their previous three games at the venue where they have won all the matches; including one against Pakistan.

Talking about to key battles, a lot of eyes will be on Mohammad Amir versus Virat Kohli showdown. However, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to choose from, this could well be the first time when Indian pace attack has more firepower and variety than Pakistan’s. The presence of Hardik Pandya also means that Kohli has a welcome problem at his hand.

Indian batting though looks a bit shaky despite the presence of veterans like MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh. While Shikhar Dhawan looked in a fine form during India’s warm-up games against New Zealand and Bangladesh, the other opening options – Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane – did not enjoy a good time in the middle. Kohli, who did not bat in the second warm-up, though looked comfortable in the first practice match against the Kiwi side. While Kedar Jadhav and Dinesh Karthik staked claims with some impressive batting show, Yuvraj Singh’s lack of match time and Dhoni not batting in the second game, mean that India will have a tricky task at their hand.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have the likes of Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail in their ranks. But the player to watch out for will be the young Babar Azam, who impressed one and all with his solid showing in limited-overs cricket over the last one year.

In bowling, Pakistan have the services of Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan with the pace-bowling department consists of the likes of Wahab Riaz, Amir, Hasan Ali.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain and wicketkeeper), Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fahim Ashraf , Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail.

