Hold selection committee meeting, Team India will play Champions Trophy: COA to BCCI

Mumbai: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators has put its foot down and told BCCI that Team India will take part in the upcoming Champions Trophy in England. The Vinod Rai-led committee has also advised BCCI to conduct a selection committee meeting to pick Indian squad for the ICC event which will commence in June this year.

The deadline for announcing the squad for the Champions Trophy was April 25th. However, BCCI did not pick the team by the deadline unlike the other seven countries, which will feature in the tournament.

“Please convene meeting of selection committee for selecting the squad immediately,” COA told Amitabh Chaudhary.

“There has been more than enough negativity surrounding team’s participation in Champions Trophy, sooner its put to rest better,” added COA.

“The players’ interests are paramount and they must be given the best chance to prepare for, defend and retain ICC Champions Trophy,” said COA.

While the Indian cricket board has been up in arms with the International Cricket Council over the suggested slashing of revenue, COA had stated that it will move Supreme Court if BCCI decides to pull out Team India from the Champions Trophy.

The COA, in its letter to BCCI state units, had told the Indian cricket board’s general body not to take any decision which is "against the interest of Indian cricket" at its SGM on May 7.

The COA letter also intimated members that ICC may be ready to renegotiate but the Indian board's demand for USD 570 million – stated as per 2014 revenue model – “will not be accepted” by the global body.

The point 13 of the letter states what COA would support any decision "which protects the interests of Indian cricket as a whole."

However, if the decision at the SGM is one which, "in our view, is against the interests of Indian cricket", the COA would not hesitate to seek Supreme Court's guidance.

"We would be duty bound to bring such decision to the attention of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, communicate our views to the Hon'ble Supreme Court and seek its intervention in the matter as also to take such other steps that we consider necessary to protect the interests of Indian cricket."

The N Srinivasan faction, which held a tele-conference on Tuesday, trying to invoke Members' Participation Agreement (MPA) which allows a pull-out, are bullish about original the revenue model.

But the COA, through Point No.10 in the letter, has made it clear what awaits BCCI if it goes on a collision course with the global body.

"It is extremely unlikely that ICC and other cricket boards will agree to the amount/share envisaged under financial model that was put in place in 2014," the COA states.

However the COA wants negotiations to be continued as ICC might be ready to take a middle path somewhere between USD 293 million and USD 570 million.

"The ICC and other cricket boards will certainly agree to an amount/share that is higher than what is envisaged under revised financial model."

The COA advised BCCI members to exercise discretion while taking any extreme step.

"It is not in the interest of Indian cricket for BCCI to take any drastic step/measure which may result in breakdown of negotiations between BCCI, ICC and other cricket boards, especially since there is sufficient time between now and ICC conference to be held in June, 2017, for a negotiated outcome to be arrived at," the COA said.