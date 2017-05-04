Sports, Cricket

Hold selection committee meeting, Team India will play Champions Trophy: COA to BCCI

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published May 4, 2017, 3:38 pm IST
Updated May 4, 2017, 3:59 pm IST
The deadline for announcing the squad for the Champions Trophy was April 25th.
The Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators has advised BCCI to conduct a selection committee meeting to pick Indian squad for Champions Trophy which will commence in June this year. (Photo: PTI)
 The Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators has advised BCCI to conduct a selection committee meeting to pick Indian squad for Champions Trophy which will commence in June this year. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators has put its foot down and told BCCI that Team India will take part in the upcoming Champions Trophy in England. The Vinod Rai-led committee has also advised BCCI to conduct a selection committee meeting to pick Indian squad for the ICC event which will commence in June this year.

The deadline for announcing the squad for the Champions Trophy was April 25th. However, BCCI did not pick the team by the deadline unlike the other seven countries, which will feature in the tournament.

“Please convene meeting of selection committee for selecting the squad immediately,” COA told Amitabh Chaudhary.

“There has been more than enough negativity surrounding team’s participation in Champions Trophy, sooner its put to rest better,” added COA.

“The players’ interests are paramount and they must be given the best chance to prepare for, defend and retain ICC Champions Trophy,” said COA.

While the Indian cricket board has been up in arms with the International Cricket Council over the suggested slashing of revenue, COA had stated that it will move Supreme Court if BCCI decides to pull out Team India from the Champions Trophy.

The COA, in its letter to BCCI state units, had told the Indian cricket board’s general body not to take any decision which is "against the interest of Indian cricket" at its SGM on May 7.

The COA letter also intimated members that ICC may be ready to renegotiate but the Indian board's demand for USD 570 million – stated as per 2014 revenue model – “will not be accepted” by the global body.

The point 13 of the letter states what COA would support any decision "which protects the interests of Indian cricket as a whole."

However, if the decision at the SGM is one which, "in our view, is against the interests of Indian cricket", the COA would not hesitate to seek Supreme Court's guidance.

"We would be duty bound to bring such decision to the attention of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, communicate our views to the Hon'ble Supreme Court and seek its intervention in the matter as also to take such other steps that we consider necessary to protect the interests of Indian cricket."

The N Srinivasan faction, which held a tele-conference on Tuesday, trying to invoke Members' Participation Agreement (MPA) which allows a pull-out, are bullish about original the revenue model.

But the COA, through Point No.10 in the letter, has made it clear what awaits BCCI if it goes on a collision course with the global body.

"It is extremely unlikely that ICC and other cricket boards will agree to the amount/share envisaged under financial model that was put in place in 2014," the COA states.

However the COA wants negotiations to be continued as ICC might be ready to take a middle path somewhere between USD 293 million and USD 570 million.

"The ICC and other cricket boards will certainly agree to an amount/share that is higher than what is envisaged under revised financial model."

The COA advised BCCI members to exercise discretion while taking any extreme step.

"It is not in the interest of Indian cricket for BCCI to take any drastic step/measure which may result in breakdown of negotiations between BCCI, ICC and other cricket boards, especially since there is sufficient time between now and ICC conference to be held in June, 2017, for a negotiated outcome to be arrived at," the COA said.

Tags: bcci, committee of administrators, team india, champions trophy 2017
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

The COA has made it clear that it will move court, if the BCCI takes any drastic step that affects Indian cricket. (Photo: PTI)

COA to move Supreme Court if BCCI pulls out Team India from Champions Trophy

The COA letter also intimated members that ICC may be ready to renegotiate but BCCI's demand for USD 570 million 'will not be accepted'.
03 May 2017 3:42 PM
Virat Kohli will lead Team India in Champions Trophy 2017 as the team looks to defend the title India won under MS Dhoni in England in 2013. (Photo: BCCI)

BCCI, OPPO launch Virat Kohli-led Team India's new jersey for Champions Trophy

OPPO had won the rights to be Team India’s official sponsor by bidding $162 million for a five-year period starting in April 2017.
04 May 2017 2:24 PM
The Committee of Administrators was forced to issue a diktat after it was learnt that around 10 loyalists of former BCCI president N Srinivasan engaged in a teleconference where the options of pulling out and taking legal action against the global body were discussed. (Photo: PTI)

No Champions Trophy pullout for Team India without COA permission: Vinod Rai to BCCI

Rai's comments came amid continuing speculation on India's Champions Trophy participation.
02 May 2017 5:10 PM
ICC president Shashank Manohar, a former BCCI chief, has tabled an additional $100 million and the India board will discuss the offer at Sunday's special general body meeting. (Photo: AP / PTI)

BCCI meets on Sunday, Team India’s Champions Trophy pullout unlikely

Unimpressed by a new revenue model which considerably slashes India's share, BCCI refused to name Team India for Champions Trophy.
02 May 2017 10:24 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hold selection committee meeting, Team India will play Champions Trophy: COA to BCCI

The Vinod Rai-led Committee of Administrators has advised BCCI to conduct a selection committee meeting to pick Indian squad for Champions Trophy which will commence in June this year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Indian football team attain highest FIFA ranking in 21 years

India climb to the top 100 spots in the FIFA rankings for the first time in 21 years. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes collide while taking catch against KKR

Ben Stokes and Steve Smith collided on the pitch, while attempting to take a catch against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Video: Girl sweats blood from eyes, nose and skin everytime she has a headache

She is afraid the codition will ruin her life (Photo: YouTube)
 

BCCI, OPPO launch Virat Kohli-led Team India's new jersey for Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli will lead Team India in Champions Trophy 2017 as the team looks to defend the title India won under MS Dhoni in England in 2013. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Man tweets to IndiGo about misplaced luggage, receives the most horrendous reply

The reply by IndiGo was deleted as soon as they realised their mistake but many users got a screenshot before it disappeared. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Video: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes collide while taking catch against KKR

Ben Stokes and Steve Smith collided on the pitch, while attempting to take a catch against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI)

BCCI, OPPO launch Virat Kohli-led Team India's new jersey for Champions Trophy

Virat Kohli will lead Team India in Champions Trophy 2017 as the team looks to defend the title India won under MS Dhoni in England in 2013. (Photo: BCCI)

Rising Pune Supergiant's Daniel Christian to be in trouble for wearing wrong jersey?

Daniel Christian could face repercussions for wearing Ben Stokes jersey during Rising Pune Supergiant’s win against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Rahul Tripathi’s formula for success

Gujarat Lions still have 'outside chance' to win IPL 2017, says Irfan Pathan
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham