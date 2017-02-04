Sports, Cricket

BCCI votes against new ICC proposal for financial model, governance structure

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 4, 2017, 8:24 pm IST
Updated Feb 4, 2017, 8:36 pm IST
BCCI shoots down the ICC proposal citing lack of scientific basis behind the percentage distribution allocation.
Vikram Limaye (left), the BCCI representative, expressed his concern over both the documents especially in light of the insufficient time available to the Hon’ble Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators to take an informed view on the said proposal, and also there being no scientific basis behind the percentage distribution allocation that was being proposed other than "good faith and equity”. (Photo: AFP)
Dubai: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday voted against the International Cricket Council's new proposal for financial model and governance structure.

BCCI in its media release said: “The BCCI representative, Mr. Vikram Limaye expressed his concern over both the documents especially in light of the insufficient time available to the Hon’ble Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators to take an informed view on the said proposal, and also there being no scientific basis behind the percentage distribution allocation that was being proposed other than "good faith and equity”. Mr Vikram Limaye requested that both proposals be taken up at the next ICC board meeting in April 2017.”

At the meeting held in ICC’s headquarters in Dubai, there was an agenda item for discussion on a proposed new financial model and governance structure of the ICC,

“The ICC Chairman requested each member to vote for / against these proposals being base documents, to be taken up for final approval in April 2017, it being understood that members could suggest changes to these documents between now and and the next board meeting,” said Indian cricket board.

“Mr. Vikram Limaye, reiterated that BCCI cannot consider these as the official base documents as the Committee of Administrators, appointed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, was formed only 4 days ago and voted against the proposals. However, the board based on the voting of members approved the proposals, for final consideration in April 2017,” concluded BCCI.

Tags: bcci, icc, vikram limaye, supreme court
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

