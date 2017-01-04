 BREAKING !  :  DMK leader MK Stalin. (Photo: File) MK Stalin elected as DMK working president in general council meeting
 
Sports, Cricket

I don't qualify for BCCI president's post: Sourav Ganguly

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2017, 8:59 am IST
Updated Jan 4, 2017, 9:04 am IST
Asked whether the CAB would implement the Lodha Committee's reforms, Ganguly said the association had no option but to obey the SC order.
The CAB chief, Sourav Ganguly, said "My name is coming up unnecessarily (to become BCCI president). I don't qualify. I have just completed one year (as the CAB president) and have got two more years left. I am not in the running (for the BCCI president's post)." (Photo: PTI)
 The CAB chief, Sourav Ganguly, said "My name is coming up unnecessarily (to become BCCI president). I don't qualify. I have just completed one year (as the CAB president) and have got two more years left. I am not in the running (for the BCCI president's post)." (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday denied he's a frontrunner to become the Board president after the latest turn of events at the BCCI.

Dismissing the suggestion that he was running for the post of BCCI president, Ganguly said at CAB office: "My name is coming up unnecessarily. I don't qualify. I have just completed one year (as the CAB president) and have got two more years left. I am not in the running (for the BCCI president's post)."

Asked whether the CAB would implement the Lodha Committee's reforms, Ganguly said the association had no option but to obey the SC order.

"We are having an office-bearers' meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) where we will decide on the future," he said.

The CAB has called a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the way forward.

The CAB chief said even though several of the present officials would be ineligible to contest in the association's polls, there would be others to fill the void.

Ganguly said CAB would hold its Special General Meeting only after the conduct of the third ODI between India and England at the Eden Gardens on January 22.

Tags: sourav ganguly, bcci, anurag thakur, supreme court
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Related Stories

On December 15 last year, the top court had observed Anurag Thakur prima facie appears to have committed matter of perjury in relation to demanding an intervention via a letter from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to sidestep the implementation of the Lodha committee recommendations. (Photo: PTI)

SC removes Anurag Thakur from post of BCCI president

The apex court also removed Ajay Shirke from the post of BCCI Secretary.
02 Jan 2017 11:38 AM
Sunil Gavaskar is happy that players can now be part of decision-making in the state elections. (Photo: PTI)

BCCI lost face internationally, says Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar thinks former captain Sourav Ganguly will be an able replacement for BCCI’s top spot.
03 Jan 2017 1:40 PM
As of now there is no clarity on Sourav Ganguly's position as he is not a vice-president. (Photo: PTI)

Sourav Ganguly to be next BCCI president?

BCCI is in a fix over who to nominate among its five vice-presidents as the acting chief of the beleaguered cricket body.
02 Jan 2017 8:02 PM

Nation Gallery

From Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death to the debate on allowing women's entry into Sabarimala, 2016 was quite an eventful one in the South. Listed below is a list of the important issues that spilled over, grabbing national headlines.

Yearender 2016: Top headlines from the South
From Demonetisation to Dalit student Rohit Vemula's suicide, here are the top ten headlines from India in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Top 10 headlines from India
Here are the list of Indians who brought laurels to the country in different fields in 2016.

Yearender 2016: Indians who made headlines
2016 saw Mehbooba Mufti taking over as the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Army for the first time carrying out surgical strikes on militant camps in PoK, while violent protests for months hit hard normal life and resulted in shutdown of schools and death of 86 people.

Yearender 2016: The year Kashmir suffered
People celebrate the season's first snowfall in Shimla (Photo: AP)

Winter Wonderland: Shimla sees snowfall on Christmas after 25 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the grand memorial of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on board a hovercraft in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai coast.

PM lays foundation for Shivaji Memorial in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This picture of Fawad with his wife and son is as beautiful as the actor himself

Fawad and wife Sadaf were also recently blessed with a baby girl, Elayna.
 

Mexico: Tiger seized after man takes it for stroll

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

TN cops suggest DNA test to find out parentage of cow's calf!

Representational Image.
 

Britain's first baby of 2017 is of Indian origin

The baby came into the world at 12.01 am, just a minute into the New Year. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

New 12-sided pound coin most secure in the world

The coin has very small lettering on the lower inside rim on both sides with grooves on alternate sides. It also has a high security hidden feature built into the coin to protect it from counterfeiting in the future.
 

Will drought of international cricket in Pak finally come to an end?

Pakistan's long-standing wait to end their drought of international cricket at home could come to an end. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

300 against England not the turning point of my career: Karun Nair

Karun Nair joined the likes of former Australia player Bob Simpson and West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers as the third cricketer to convert his maiden century into a 300. (Photo: PTI)

Ex-BCCI advocate Fali Nariman withdraws from reforms committee

Nariman had earlier been appointed to the committee, in order to help select BCCI board members of impeccable integrity. (Photo: PTI)

Piers Morgan gets trolled despite thanking Virender Sehwag

Piers Morgan was the target of the Indian Twitter users once again, despite thanking Virender Sehwag. (Photo: AFP)

Warner joins Bradman, Trumper in scoring ton before lunch

Warner increased his scoring rate as the lunch break loomed and completed his remarkable century off 78 balls, with 17 boundaries. (Photo: AP)

Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu strike late after Mumbai’s Suryakumar, Waghela stand

Suryakumar Yadav en route to his knock off 73 on Monday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham