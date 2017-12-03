Serial record-breaker! Virat Kohli sails past Lara with 6th Test double ton

Virat Kohli sailed past Brian Lara’s record 5 Test double tons as captain as he brought up his sixth Test double ton in the span of last 17 months. (Photo: BCCI)

New Delhi: He broke quite a few records during his previous Test innings and Virat Kohli did not wait for too long as he broke a few more records as he, on Day 2 of the third Test here on Sunday, became the only captain to have scored six Test double hundreds.

The local lad achieved that feat with a second successive double hundred in the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

The Indian skipper sailed past West Indian great Brian Lara’s record 5 Test double tons as captain as he brought up his sixth Test double ton in the span of last 17 months. Kohli, with his sixth double hundred, also equalled Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag’s record for most double tons for an Indian batsman.

Kohli, who was unbeaten on 156 on Day of the third Test at his home ground Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday, faced no trouble as he completed another landmark in just 238 balls as India continue the Lankan mauling.

Kohli, during his yet another record-breaking knock, also became fastest to score 16,000 runs in international cricket as he took 350 innings, 13 less than Hashim Amla to reach the landmark.

With a double ton in the New Delhi Test - his third in this year after scoring three in 2016 - against Dinesh Chandimal-led side, Kohli now has 11 hundreds against his name in 2017.

Kohli also became the second Indian after Vinod Kambli and sixth batsman overall after Wally Hammond (1928-29 and 1933), Don Bradman (1934), Kambli (1993), Kumar Sangakkara (2007) and Michael Clarke (2012) to score double hundreds in consecutive Tests