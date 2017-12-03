search on deccanchronicle.com
Sports, Cricket

Published Dec 3, 2017, 9:10 am IST
Updated Dec 3, 2017, 9:26 am IST
Score: India 371/4 at stumps on Day 1, Virat Kohli (156*), Murali vijay (155); Lakshan Sandakan (2/110).
Virat Kohli, who is closing in on yet another double hundred, and Rohit Sharma will look to continue India’s dominance over Sri Lanka as the hometeam targets a mammoth first-innings score on Day 2 of the third Test. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: 371 runs on the board, Virat Kohi and Rohit Sharma still in the middle and India still have six wickets in hand. The signs are ominous for Sri Lanka as the Day 2 of the third and final Test of the series kicks off here at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Sunday.  

It was a same old story all over again for Sri Lanka. They managed to dismiss one of the Indian openers early but could not stop Murali Vijay and Kohli as India scored more than four runs per over on Day 1 of the third Test on Satuday.

While Vijay got out close to the stumps on the opening day, Kohli stayed put as India once again dominated the visitors on a wicket that had a tinge of grass but did not offer a South Africa-like feeling.

Although Sri Lanka managed to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane and Vijay before stumps on Day 1, India clearly had an upperhand over Dinesh Chandimal and co.

LIVE| IND vs SL 3rd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli targets 2nd double of series

