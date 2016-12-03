Sports, Cricket

PCB not to follow PHF, won't boycott cricket ties with India

PTI
Published Dec 3, 2016, 8:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 3, 2016, 8:32 pm IST
PCB cited financial issues as one of the main reasons why it does not want to boycott bilateral series against India.
Large revenues earned during Indo-Pak matches is one of the main reasons why PCB does not want to boycott India tours. (Photo: AFP)
 Large revenues earned during Indo-Pak matches is one of the main reasons why PCB does not want to boycott India tours. (Photo: AFP)

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar Khan has refused to follow in the footsteps of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) which announced this week that it would boycott future international events in India.

PHF secretary Shahbaz Ahmad has said that in order to register its protest with the International Hockey Federation (FIH) for dropping Pakistan from the Junior World Cup in India this month, it would not take part in any competition in India.

But Khan, a career diplomat, made it clear that the PCB would not follow in the footsteps of the PHF in announcing any boycott of ties with India in India.

"Look, we will not take any such decision because it will be unfair to millions of people who want to watch Indo-Pak matches. Secondly, whenever we play against each other it means big financial benefits for the boards and players and any boycott will only hurt us financially," said Khan who had earlier made threats of boycotting India in ICC events.

"By boycotting matches with India, we will only hurt ourselves," he said.

Khan said PCB was looking forward to having constructive discussions with the BCCI officials later this month during the Asian Cricket Council meeting in Colombo.

Khan said the next meeting of the ICC had already been moved to Dubai from Mumbai due to the strained relations between Pakistan and India.

Earlier, PHF secretary Ahmad said the national hockey body has asked the FIH to form an independent panel to look into the whole issue which led to the ouster of Pakistan from the Junior World Cup in Lucknow.

"In future we will not send our teams to India for any competition. The way we were dumped from the Junior World Cup has damaged our hockey as the tournament was important for us to prepare new players for our senior team," Ahmad said.

"It was the responsibility of the FIH to ensure we got visas. We are boycotting all events in India. They say we did not confirm our participation in time and made hotel bookings.

The fact is we were waiting for the visas and secondly the hotel asks us for a non-refundable deposit of four million Indian rupees which we could not afford given our financial status. We were not in a position to deposit such a big amount without being sure if we will get the visas," Ahmad said.

India are due to host the hockey Asia Cup and FIH World Cup in 2017 and 2018.

Tags: pcb, phf, shaharyar khan

Related Stories

Former Pakistan diplomat Shaharyar Khan also came down heavily on Pakistan’s decision to include speedster Mohammad Sami in the squad. (Photo: AFP)

ICC World Twenty20: PCB chief Shaharyar Khan has no hopes for Pakistan

He pointed out that the team failed to grasp wickets against India.
21 Mar 2016 2:03 PM
PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan has again raised hopes of an Indo-Pak bilateral series saying in the aftermath of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit there could be

Shaharyar Khan says ‘good news soon’ after Modi visit, draws flak

Former cricketers, pundits criticise PCB chairman for raising hopes of Indo-Pak series.
28 Dec 2015 1:48 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood A-listers, with thier busy schedules and hectic lifestyles have been virtually living out of their suitcases, off the airports. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport Diaries: Big B, KJo, Saif, Sonam are quite the travel junkies
Several B-Town celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif, Tamannaah, Shriya, Virat, other celebs look their casual best
Vidya Balan promoted her upcoming film 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' on the TV show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' and later among the fans in Mumbai on Thursday.

Vidya promotes Kahaani 2 on TV show, later creates fan frenzy
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Befikre' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Vaani are on a promotion spree for Befikre
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were present at the launch of a lounge bar in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Huma, Aftab, Manish, Sophie, other stars up the glamour quotient
Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Prateik Babbar and several other stars were seen at a bash thrown by fashion designer Kunal Rawal on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and other stars party in style
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UAE-based Indian girl wins International Children's Peace Prize

Kehkashan Basu was presented the award by Bangladesh's Nobel peace laureate Mohammad Yunus at a glittering ceremony in The Hague. (Photo: Twitter/Kehkashan Basu)
 

Call us greedy, but these 5 actors are oh-so-Hollywood ready…read on!

If stellar performances and poised men rule Hollywood, then Bollywood is defined by an army of distinctive personas possessing a natural flair for the craft of acting.
 

Hindu groups in UK call for withdrawing 'non-veg' 5-pound note

A petition titled 'Remove tallow from bank notes' has gathered nearly 126,000 signatures. It will be delivered to the Bank of England when it hits 150,000. (Photo: AP)
 

Box-office jinx of sequels: Kahaani 2 opens poorly

A still from the film.
 

Marlon Brando's rape scene in Last Tango to Paris was shot without actress's consent

A still from the film.
 

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma dance at Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh wedding

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma danced with the newly wedded couple who stole the limelight. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

BCCI has done a lot for game in country: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar's suggestion of playing all 14 members of the school team squads have resulted in a number of youngsters getting an opportunity. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma dance at Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh wedding

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma danced with the newly wedded couple who stole the limelight. (Photo: PTI)

India set to rest R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja for England ODIs

A number of the top bowlers could be rested in the shorter version of the game against England. (Photo: PTI)

D/N matches will help Tests endure adversities: Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid

Behind a successful R Ashwin, is his mother Chitra

R Ashwin gains his inspiration from his mother Chitra. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham