Ravi Shastri applies for head coach role of Virat Kohli's Team India

Published Jul 3, 2017
Shastri, who enjoys the backing of skipper Kohli, is the frontrunner to become India coach following Anil Kumble’s exit.
Ravi Shastri, who has previously worked as Team India director from 2014 to 2016, is said to be the frontrunner for the post since the time he said that he is up for the job to coach Team India. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: A week after it was confirmed that he will throw his hat in the ring for the role of Team India head coach, Ravi Shastri has formally applied for the job following Anil Kumble’s exit.

Shastri, who has previously worked as Team India director from 2014 to 2016, is said to be the frontrunner for the post since the time he said that he is up for the job.

The former India captain, who enjoys the backing of skipper Virat Kohli, is said to be the frontrunner to take up the role despite the competition from the likes of Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Dodda Ganesh, Richard Pybus and Phil Simmons.

While the Cricket Advisory Committee of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly pick Kumble over Shastri last over, the rift between Kohli and Kumble led to the leg-spinner's exit despite enjoying a solid success as India coach. Under him, India lost only one bilateral series and reached to the final of the ICC Champions Trophy.

However, differences with skipper meant Kumble did not get an extension as India coach.

