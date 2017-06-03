Sports, Cricket

Ramachandra Guha letter slams Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni

He also questioned the BCCI's dormant role in handling the reported rift between Kumble and Kohli.
Ramachandra Guha (Photo: File/DC)
New Delhi: Historian and cricket administrator Ramachandra Guha has raised tough questions in his resignation letter, which surfaced on Friday, a day after he left his post, reinforcing reports of an alleged rift between coach Anil Kumble and skipper Virat Kohli.

Guha quit the Supreme Court-appointed four-member Committee of Administrators that oversees the BCCI, and backed an extension for incumbent coach Anil Kumble.

He also questioned the BCCI's dormant role in handling the reported rift between Kumble and Kohli, which continues to gather momentum since it broke into public domain several das ago.

Addressing CoA chairman Vinod Rai in his farewell letter, Guha wrote: “The Indian team's record this past season has been excellent; and even if the players garner the bulk of the credit, surely the head coach and his support staff also get some.” Under Kumble, the team won all five Test series since his appointment in June last year.

