Sports, Cricket

Warner joins Bradman, Trumper in scoring ton before lunch

AP
Published Jan 3, 2017, 9:50 am IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 10:35 am IST
David Warner plundered an insipid Pakistan bowling attack and frequently punctured the defensive field placements with powerful strokes.
Warner increased his scoring rate as the lunch break loomed and completed his remarkable century off 78 balls, with 17 boundaries. (Photo: AP)
 Warner increased his scoring rate as the lunch break loomed and completed his remarkable century off 78 balls, with 17 boundaries. (Photo: AP)

Sydney: David Warner joined an elite group of batsmen including Don Bradman and Victor Trumper to score a century in the opening session of a Test with a milestone innings on the first day of the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Warner joined fellow Australians Trumper (1902 in Manchester), Charlie Macartney (1926 in Leeds) and Bradman (1930 in Leeds) as well as Pakistan's Majid Khan (1976 in Karachi) among those to have achieved the feat, and is the first to do so in the 140 years of Test cricket in Australia.

The left-hander plundered an insipid Pakistan bowling attack and frequently punctured the defensive field placements with powerful strokes in raising his 50 off 42 balls.

Warner increased his scoring rate as the lunch break loomed and completed his remarkable century off 78 balls, with 17 boundaries, with a cut shot for three on the second ball of the final over before the interval. The diminutive opener removed his helmet and did his trademark leap to celebrate the milestone in front of an appreciative crowd at his NSW state home ground.

It was his 18th Test hundred and third at the SCG, following centuries against India (101) in 2015 and the West Indies (122 not out) last year.

Warner and fellow opener Matt Renshaw shared a 151-run stand, before Warner was dismissed shortly after lunch for 113 off 95 balls when he edged through to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed off Wahab Riaz.

Australia are seeking a series clean sweep after winning the first two Tests at Brisbane and Melbourne.

Tags: david warner, australia vs pakistan, don bradman

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Priyanka, Deepika, other stars keep it casual
Bollywood has often been accused of being nepotistic, but every year a few star kids do commence their envied journey in the most fancied industry in India. Following are the star kids, who are expected to be making their debut in 2017.

Yearender 2016: Star kids to watch out for in 2017
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif-Kareena step out for lunch, Hrithik returns from holiday
Bollywood stars were seen around Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sanjay, Sooraj, Imtiaz, other stars spotted in Mumbai
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated their wedding anniversary in Panchgani. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir and Kiran celebrate anniversary with family, friends in Panchgani
When it came to Bollywood, 2016 wasn't a very amazing year. As usual, Indian cinema bombarded audiences with one after another release. But only few lived upto everyone's expectations while many films just made fans walk out of the cinema halls. As we say goodbye to 2016, here's a list of this year's biggest box office duds.

Yearender 2016: These big films were complete duds
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Piers Morgan gets trolled despite thanking Virender Sehwag

Piers Morgan was the target of the Indian Twitter users once again, despite thanking Virender Sehwag. (Photo: AFP)
 

DC Exclusive: After jewellery line, Salman Khan to launch ‘Being Human’ bikes

Salman launched 'Being Human' in the year 2007 and has since been actively involved in charitable works.
 

Now, apply for Haj using an app

The mobile app is available on Google Play store.
 

Deepika says ‘see you soon’ to Vin Diesel in Hindi, is he coming to India?

In her recent post on Twitter, the actress may have revealed that Vin is possibly headed for a trip to India.
 

Indian software engineer uses Facebook to bring home country’s stolen idols

Facebook and other social media to identify religious artefacts stolen from temples around the country and secure their return. (representational image)
 

Lenonvo teases to launch Lenovo P2 with 5100mAh battery

Champagne Gold and Graphite Grey variant of Lenovo P2
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Ranji Trophy: Tamil Nadu strike late after Mumbai’s Suryakumar, Waghela stand

Suryakumar Yadav en route to his knock off 73 on Monday.

Justice Lodha welcomes Supreme Court’s verdict

R.M. Lodha

Supreme Court removes Anurag Thakur, slaps contempt notice on him

A file picture of BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke (left) and president Anurag Thakur. (Photo: BCCI)

Australia to prepare in Dubai for India series: report

Coached by Darren Lehmann and led by Steve Smith, Australian side will play four Tests against India. (Photo: AFP)

Mohammed Shami posts picture with wife Hasin Jahan, wishes everyone a Happy New Year

Moahmmed Shami seemed undeterred with the criticism dished out at him and his wife Hasin Jahan as he posted a new picture of the duo and wished everyone a Happy New Year. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham